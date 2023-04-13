快訊

台移民政策緊縮、陸方釋利多 港生來台讀大學高峰已過

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

會考生活英語／【媒體篇】社群媒體帳號

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 明湖國中英語老師龔愛琳 編寫

★ 單字

1. teenager [ˈtiːneɪdʒər] n. 青少年（國中基礎1200字）

2. list [lɪst] v. 列表；舉例（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. password 密碼

2. BFF (Best Friend Forever) 最好的朋友

Linda let her daughter, Kelly, use her Facebook page to ask other people if Kelly, a fifteen-year-old teenager, should have Instagram.

琳達讓她女兒凱莉，用她的臉書頁面去問其他人，是否一個15歲的青少年應該要擁有IG。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

List／three reasons／why you think／you should have／an IG page.

列出／三個理由／為什麼你認為／你應該要有／一個IG帳號。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I asked my mom if I could have Instagram, but she said no.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題

1. Why didn't Kelly use her own Facebook page to ask for opinions?

(A) Kelly didn’t use Facebook.

(B) Kelly’s mom wanted her to use IG.

(C) Kelly didn’t know how to use Facebook.

2. What does Zoey’s one mean?

(A) A gift.

(B) A password.

(C) An Instagram page.

3. According to the reading, which is true?

(A) Linda and Kelly are BFF.

(B) Linda and Zoey are sisters.

(C) Lisa thinks Kelly should have IG.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I asked my mom／if I could／have Instagram, ／but she said no.

我問我媽／是否我可以／有IG帳號，／但是她說不。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)

考題 Instagram 會考 國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

會考生活英語／【媒體篇】社群媒體帳號

★ 單字 1. teenager [ˈtiːneɪdʒər] n. 青少年（國中基礎1200字） 2. list [lɪst] v. 列表；舉例（國中基礎1200字） ★ 實用字詞 1.

紐時賞析／烏軍武器多到眼花撩亂 「撲克牌」教分辨是敵是友

With billions of dollars in weapons, the West has sought to ...

圖表看時事／政府出招鼓勵改走北宜？ 看雪隧塞爆的4大關鍵點

國道五號每逢周末假日必定塞車，交通單位與學者專家提出許多解方，不是沒執行就是效果有限。今年清明連假，南向車流更創史上第二高，但多數人寧可塞車也不願改走省道台九、台二線，宜蘭拋出「里程儲值」想法，回饋每公里兩元的高速公路ＥＴＣ儲值金給塞車時段走北宜公路的用路人，引起討論。

紐時賞析／歌劇魅影落幕 專屬樂手揮別伴奏歲月

Last fall, as show No. 13,781 of “The Phantom of the Opera” ...

《浪漫速成班》談學習／律師虎媽「駭人洗腦」反成小孩枷鎖 她這樣讀書一逃升學夢魘

善才的母親，是不折不扣的控制狂虎媽，李善才哥哥因而變成繭居族，而善才則是不斷活在被洗腦的世界，「你未來就是得要當醫生」。這是多麼駭人的人生控制...

好讀周報／知名拉麵店推文「吃麵禁滑手機」 網友反應不一

以前吃飯配電視，現在吃飯滑手機，有人知道這樣容易變胖卻戒不掉，有人覺得用餐的同時追求娛樂有什麼不對。但，如果餐廳老闆規定...

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦