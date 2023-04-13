會考生活英語／【媒體篇】社群媒體帳號
★ 單字
1. teenager [ˈtiːneɪdʒər] n. 青少年（國中基礎1200字）
2. list [lɪst] v. 列表；舉例（國中基礎1200字）
★ 實用字詞
1. password 密碼
2. BFF (Best Friend Forever) 最好的朋友
Linda let her daughter, Kelly, use her Facebook page to ask other people if Kelly, a fifteen-year-old teenager, should have Instagram.
琳達讓她女兒凱莉，用她的臉書頁面去問其他人，是否一個15歲的青少年應該要擁有IG。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
List／three reasons／why you think／you should have／an IG page.
列出／三個理由／為什麼你認為／你應該要有／一個IG帳號。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
I asked my mom if I could have Instagram, but she said no.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Why didn't Kelly use her own Facebook page to ask for opinions?
(A) Kelly didn’t use Facebook.
(B) Kelly’s mom wanted her to use IG.
(C) Kelly didn’t know how to use Facebook.
2. What does Zoey’s one mean?
(A) A gift.
(B) A password.
(C) An Instagram page.
3. According to the reading, which is true?
(A) Linda and Kelly are BFF.
(B) Linda and Zoey are sisters.
(C) Lisa thinks Kelly should have IG.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
I asked my mom／if I could／have Instagram, ／but she said no.
我問我媽／是否我可以／有IG帳號，／但是她說不。
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)
