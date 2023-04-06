會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】食譜

★單字

1. heat [ hiːt ] v. 加熱（國中基本1200字） 2. pan [ pæn ] n. 平底鍋（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. prawn n. 明蝦 2. garlic n. 大蒜

Here’s a recipe.

這是一份食譜。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Cook the garlic／until it starts／to color.

烹煮大蒜／直到它開始／變色。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Stir quickly and keep turning the prawns in the pan.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is the information about?

(A) It’s about how to cook a dish.

(B) It’s a menu in a French restaurant.

(C) It’s a shopping list for cooking prawns.

2. What does 2 “tbsp” olive oil mean?

3. What can we know from the reading?

(A) The dish goes well with French fries.

(B) You need to prepare a lot of vegetables.

(C) You need high temperature to cook the dish.

解答：

Stir quickly／and keep turning the prawns／in the pan.

快速攪拌／並且不斷翻明蝦／平底鍋裡。

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)