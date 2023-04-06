快訊

陸將檢查兩岸直航貨船 陸委會：我將被迫採取相應作法

會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】食譜

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 明湖國中英語老師龔愛琳 編寫

★單字

1. heat [ hiːt ] v. 加熱（國中基本1200字）

2. pan [ pæn ] n. 平底鍋（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. prawn n. 明蝦

2. garlic n. 大蒜

Here’s a recipe.

這是一份食譜。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Cook the garlic／until it starts／to color.

烹煮大蒜／直到它開始／變色。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Stir quickly and keep turning the prawns in the pan.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題

1. What is the information about?

(A) It’s about how to cook a dish.

(B) It’s a menu in a French restaurant.

(C) It’s a shopping list for cooking prawns.

2. What does 2 “tbsp” olive oil mean?

3. What can we know from the reading?

(A) The dish goes well with French fries.

(B) You need to prepare a lot of vegetables.

(C) You need high temperature to cook the dish.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Stir quickly／and keep turning the prawns／in the pan.

快速攪拌／並且不斷翻明蝦／平底鍋裡。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)

考題 會考 國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

寫作教室／你的故事是真的嗎？回顧基測佳作 善用「五感摹寫」強化真實性

在上星期專欄中，我們談到了寫作故事時的真與假，而文章要如何讓人問出「你的故事是真的嗎？」就有賴於摹寫技巧了。越是能描摹場...

寫作教室／作文可以寫「假」的嗎？巧妙運用故事 5階段架構出好文章

「老師，作文可以寫假的嗎？」我常在課堂中聽見同學這樣的疑惑。答案不必分說，但是「假」，到底是那裡是假？是文章是假？還是論...

會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】食譜

★單字 1. heat [ hiːt ] v. 加熱（國中基本1200字） 2. pan [ pæn ] n. 平底鍋（國中挑戰800字） ★實用字詞 1. prawn n. 明蝦 2.

紐時賞析／誇口「全球化英國」的年代後 務實首相達成協議

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain has mothballed his pre...

好讀周報／夢幻職業大調查 日、韓、歐洲青少年對未來不同調

日本保險業者「第一生命保險株式會社」公布年度學生夢幻職業排行榜，結果發現許多國高中生把「上班族」排在理想職業第一位。

紐時賞析／法拉利與飢餓孩童：委內瑞拉社會主義願景一團亂

In the capital, a store sells Prada purses and a 110-inch te...

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦