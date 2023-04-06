會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】食譜
★單字
1. heat [ hiːt ] v. 加熱（國中基本1200字）
2. pan [ pæn ] n. 平底鍋（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. prawn n. 明蝦
2. garlic n. 大蒜
Here’s a recipe.
這是一份食譜。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Cook the garlic／until it starts／to color.
烹煮大蒜／直到它開始／變色。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Stir quickly and keep turning the prawns in the pan.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What is the information about?
(A) It’s about how to cook a dish.
(B) It’s a menu in a French restaurant.
(C) It’s a shopping list for cooking prawns.
2. What does 2 “tbsp” olive oil mean?
3. What can we know from the reading?
(A) The dish goes well with French fries.
(B) You need to prepare a lot of vegetables.
(C) You need high temperature to cook the dish.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Stir quickly／and keep turning the prawns／in the pan.
快速攪拌／並且不斷翻明蝦／平底鍋裡。
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)
