會考生活英語／【一般商務篇】問卷調查

★單字

1. chart [tʃɑrt] n. 圖表(國中挑戰800字) 2. male [mel] n. 男性(國中挑戰800字) 3. female [ˋfimel] n. 女性(國中挑戰800字) 4. smell [smɛl] n. 氣味(國中基本1200字)

★實用字詞

1. questionnaire 問卷調查 2. gender 性別 3. lotion 乳液 4. brand 品牌 5. function 功效

Hailey got a pie chart about the questionnaire after filling it out.

海莉填完問卷調查後,收到問卷統計的圓餅圖。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

How often/do you/use body lotion?

多久一次/你/使用乳液?

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

How much did you spend on your body lotion every month?

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. What do most people care about when they buy body lotion?

(A) Its price.

(B) Its smell.

(C) Its function.

2. From the questionnaire, which is NOT true?

(A) Hailey will buy body lotion for its smell.

(B) Hailey always uses body lotion.

(C) Hailey pays over NT$10,000 for body lotion every year.

3. Based on the chart, how many people will buy body lotion for its brand?

(A) 24.

(B) 48.

(C) 58.

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

How much/did you/spend on your body lotion/every month?

多少(錢)/你/花費在你的乳液上/每個月?

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (B)