會考生活英語／【一般商務篇】郵局

★單字

1. package [ˋpækɪdʒ] n. 包裹（國中基本1200字） 2. bill [bɪl] n. 帳單；紙幣（國中挑戰800字） 3. international [͵ɪntɚˋnæʃən!] adj. 國際的（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. by air 空運 2. by sea 海運 3. first-class 快遞的（信件）；頭等的

James tries to send a package to Taiwan on the trip around Europe.

詹姆士試著在環遊歐洲的旅程中寄包裹去臺灣。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I／would like／to mail this package／to Taiwan.

我／想要／郵寄這個包裹／到臺灣。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It should take about six or seven business days.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. According to the conversation, where may James be?

(A) At the police station.

(B) At the post office.

(C) At the bank.

2. From the chart, how much does James need to pay for his package?

(A) €22.85.

(B) €16.25.

(C) €30.75.

3. James sends a postcard to his friend from every city. He has visited ten cities already. How much does he spend on stamps?

(A) €21.5.

(B) €13.

(C) €17.25.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It／should take／about six or seven business days.

它／應該會花／大約6或7個工作天。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (B)