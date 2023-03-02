英文文法點唱機──歌唱學文法

【文．陳順龍／東海大學英語中心副教授】

本計畫之研究對象為東海大學選修英文的學生，此課程為3學分的學期課，探討教材與教法創新所帶來的學習動機改變，並可以作為本校畢業門檻（已於111-1校務會議中廢除，於112-1學期生效）的替代課程。

從過去的教學經驗得知，學生在學習了多年的英文之後，還是經常搞不清楚英文的12種時態：過去、現在、未來，三種時間搭配上簡單、進行、完成與完成進行；對主動語態和被動語態感到生疏；對於子句的種類（和衍生的分詞片語與分詞構句）認識不明；不清楚假設語氣中動詞的進一步變化；沒有辦法了解五大句型，完全與不完全及物動詞和不及物動詞的差異，是不是需要補語，又應該補在什麼位置？上述的種種原因，讓學習英文變得一點都不有趣，像是面對散落一地的樂高積木，缺乏組建創造的能力。本計畫透過38首英文歌曲的教唱，讓學生先熟悉旋律歌詞，學會跟唱、群唱，接著是獨唱，然後剖析歌詞中的文法，透過旋律的幫助與唱歌時眼耳心口的神入，將歌詞中文法深植於潛意識當中。

文獻探討

Mora表示，在第二外語的課堂中將音樂和語言聯繫非常重要。從本體論的角度來看，聲音是音樂和語言的根基，旋律不僅對第二外語的發音學習有幫助，對整體語言學習也有助益。研究顯示以歌曲來表達語意（歌唱）時，旋律會刺激右腦，增強記憶。當一首歌重複誦唱時，學生就有更多時間來歸納第二外語的聲調和語法，改善發音，歌詞的重複也對牢記詞彙句型有幫助。此外，在沒有英文課的時候，聽英文歌可以增加英文聽力練習的機會（Mora, 2015）。也許每個人都能記得小時候學過的一首歌，而這首歌的涵義直到幾年後才變得清晰，在本課堂中，就有許多這樣的例子，有許多學生表達感謝，說他們終於了解一首聽了很久的歌的歌詞意思是什麼了。

2015年1月國立臺灣師範大學（簡稱臺師大）英語教學研究所的研究生左金瑞，提交一篇碩士論文，指導教授為劉宇挺博士，論文題目是：〈流行歌曲教學對英語文法結構記憶影響的效益研究—以台灣國中學生為例〉。此研究以9年級3個班級的學生為對象，隨機指派為歌唱組、朗讀組或控制組。課程實驗共計4周，每周1首歌。所有組別都閱讀4首歌的歌詞，歌唱組施行詞曲教唱與歌詞講解，朗讀組只施行歌詞的朗讀，而控制組只默讀歌詞。研究結果顯示，結合了旋律與歌詞的歌唱組對於英語文法結構的記憶效果最佳（左金瑞，2015）。李秋欣在臺師大英語教學研究所所提交的碩士論文（指導教授為劉宇挺博士）〈流行歌曲教學對英語虛擬語氣的學習與記憶影響效益研究--以臺北市一所國中為例〉中指出，流行歌曲的教唱對於國中生學習假設語氣有幫助，可以記得更牢，自己造句的時候語法掌握更精確（李秋欣，2013）。林淑娟在其碩士論文（國立政治大學英語教學碩士在職專班，指導教授為葉潔宇博士）〈英語歌曲融入教學對國中生文法學習效益的研究〉當中也指出，流行英語歌曲的教唱對文法教學有助益（林淑娟，2011）。

本計畫與之前的研究最大的差異在於全部採用流行歌曲作為教材（38首），對全面性的句法結構進行通盤的教學規劃，像是子句的種類和相關的變化、時態和語態和假設語氣的用法等。筆者認為上述基本文法概念的重建，對於英文學習有莫大的重要性。子句的種類和相關的變化如果不清楚，學生就不知道句子的先後因果；時態的概念如果不扎實，根本就沒有辦法使用假設語氣。

以時態的觀念混淆（過去簡單式）來舉例，當老師問：What did you do last weekend? 學生的回答經常是：I go home. 學生似乎永遠用現在簡單式回答所有的問題，以不變應萬變；另有一次，一個程度優越的同學被問到：你以後想從事什麼工作？他的回答是：I haven’t think about it.（現在完成式）；再舉例來說，當老師問同學：How are you?（現在簡單式）他們都會回答：I am fine. Thank you. 但是如果再問：How are you doing?（現在進行式）大部分學生就不知所措。如果接著問：How have you been?（現在完成式）能夠回答的人更少。如果又問：How have you been doing?（現在完成進行式）那麼根本就沒有人知道老師在問什麼。

不管是哪種程度的學生，都有必要重新再講述一遍基本的文法架構，否則徒然背誦單字片語，不理會動詞在時間以及狀態上所造成的語意差異，不了解子句的種類以及衍生的變化，英文不可能獲得全面整體的改善。

研究方法

這一門課分別在110-1與110-2以學期課的方式進行。每學期皆教授38首英文歌曲，每周3首歌。學期初必須做一套80題的前測，不計分；學期末再做一次相同題目作為後測，占學期成績40%。110-1與110-2學期前後測差異，如圖一所示。課程中皆先講解每首歌之歌詞，建構字彙，強化發音練習，講解字與字之間的連音規則，接著剖析歌詞中的文法，做通盤文法講解。以教材中第5首歌（Rainbow Connection）為例：歌詞當中就解釋了5大句型中的不完全不及物動詞／需要主詞補語（Rainbows are visions, but only illusions）以及不完全及物動詞／需要受詞補語（I’ve heard them calling my name.），此外也介紹了時態和語態中的現在完成式（被動語態）：So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it.以下為授課流程與教材操作方式。

一、文法提醒

（一）五大句型

1. Rainbows are visions, but only illusions.（不完全不及物動詞，需主詞補語）

2. I’ve heard them calling my name.（不完全及物動詞，需受詞補語）

（二）時態和語態─現在完成式

3. So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it.（被動語態）

二、理解歌詞

Why are there so many songs about rainbows?

為何有如此多關於彩虹的歌曲呢？

And what’s on the other side?

彩虹的另一邊有些什麼呢？

Rainbows are visions, but only illusions

有人說彩虹是影像；只是個幻覺

And rainbows have nothing to hide

彩虹裡沒有隱藏任何東西

So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it

所以，人們都這麼告訴我們，而有些人則選擇去相信

I know they’re wrong, wait and see

我知道他們都錯了，等著瞧吧！

Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection

有一天我們將發現；彩虹與許多事情的關聯

The lovers, the dreamers and me

和戀人、夢想家和我都有關

Who said that wishes would be heard and answered When wished on the morning star?

誰說我們許的願，如果是向著晨星許的，就都會被聽見並且實現？

Someone thought of that, and someone believed it

有人這樣想；有人也就這樣相信

And look what it’s done so far

看至今的結果如何吧

What’s so amazing that keeps us stargazing?

什麼東西如此奇妙使我們一直凝望著星晨？

And what do we think we might see?

我們到底期望看到什麼呢？

Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection

有一天我們將發現；彩虹與許多事情的關聯

The lovers, the dreamers and me

和戀人、夢想家和我都有關

All of us under its spell

我們全都在他的魔法下

We know that it’s probably magic…

我們都知道這可能是魔術

Have you been sleeping? And have you heard voices?

你曾經在睡夢中聽過特別的聲音呼喊你嗎？

I’ve heard them calling my name

我就聽過這些聲音呼喊我的名

Is this the sweet sound that calls the young sailors?

是不是召喚年輕水手出航的也是這聲音

The voice might be one and the same

有可能是同一個聲音吧

I’ve heard it too many times to ignore it

我聽了太多遍無法再坐視不理

It’s something that I’m supposed to be

我和這聲音本該是一體的

Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection

有一天我們將發現；彩虹與許多事情的關聯

The lovers, the dreamers and me

和戀人、夢想家和我都有關。

三、請加入標點符號

Why are there so many songs about rainbows

And what’s on the other side

Rainbows are visions, but only illusions

And rainbows have nothing to hide

So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it

I know they’re wrong, wait and see

Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection

The lovers, the dreamers and me

Who said that wishes would be heard and answered

When wished on the morning star?

Someone thought of that, and someone believed it

And look what it’s done so far

What’s so amazing that keeps us stargazing

And what do we think we might see?

Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection

The lovers, the dreamers and me

All of us under its spell

We know that it’s probably magic

Have you been sleeping? And have you heard voices

I’ve heard them calling my name

Is this the sweet sound that calls the young sailors

The voice might be one and the same

I’ve heard it too many times to ignore it

It’s something that I’m supposed to be

Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection

The lovers, the dreamers and me

四、公布答案

Why are there so many songs about rainbows

And what’s on the other side?

Rainbows are visions, but only illusions

And rainbows have nothing to hide.

So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it.

I know they’re wrong, wait and see.

Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection--

The lovers, the dreamers and me!

Who said that wishes would be heard and answered

When (they are) wished on the morning star?

Someone thought of that, and someone believed it

And look what it’s done so far.

What’s so amazing that keeps us stargazing

And what do we think we might see?

Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection--

The lovers, the dreamers and me.

All of us (are) under its spell.

We know that it’s probably magic.

Have you been sleeping? And have you heard voices?

I’ve heard them calling my name.

Is this the sweet sound that calls the young sailors?

The voice might be one and the same.

I’ve heard it too many times to ignore it.

It’s something that I’m supposed to be.

Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection--

The lovers, the dreamers and me!

五、講解文法

不完全不及物動詞：「Rainbows are visions,but only illusions」，課程講義如圖二、圖三。

六、請看看歌詞裡頭有幾種子句？你分辨的出來嗎？

Why are there so many songs about rainbows and what’s on the other side? Rainbows are visions, but only illusions and rainbows have nothing to hide. So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it. I know they’re wrong, wait and see. Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection--The lovers, the dreamers and me! Who said that wishes would be heard and answered when (they are) wished on the morning star? Someone thought of that, and someone believed it and look what it’s done so far. What’s so amazing that keeps us stargazing and what do we think we might see? Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection--The lovers, the dreamers and me. All of us (are) under its spell. We know that it’s probably magic. Have you been sleeping? And have you heard voices? I’ve heard them calling my name. Is this the sweet sound that calls the young sailors? The voice might be one and the same. I’ve heard it too many times to ignore it. It’s something that I’m supposed to be. Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection--The lovers, the dreamers and me!

七、公布答案

Why are there so many songs about rainbows and what’s on the other side? Rainbows are visions, but only illusions and rainbows have nothing to hide. So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it. I know they’re wrong, wait and see. Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection--the lovers, the dreamers and me! Who said that wishes would be heard and answered when (they are) wished on the morning star? Someone thought of that, and someone believed it and look what it’s done so far. What’s so amazing that keeps us stargazing and what do we think we might see? Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection--the lovers, the dreamers and me. All of us (are) under its spell. We know that it’s probably magic. Have you been sleeping? And have you heard voices? I’ve heard them calling my name. Is this the sweet sound that calls the young sailors? The voice might be one and the same. I’ve heard it too many times to ignore it. It’s something that I’m supposed to be. Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection--the lovers, the dreamers and me!

註：What’s so amazing that keeps us stargazing此處的that是鑲嵌在so…that這個句型當中，作為副詞子句的特殊用法，修飾amazing這個形容詞的程度（或結果）。

整個教學過程，學生都感到「樂來越愛英文」，生硬的文法教學與字彙發音學習在旋律的陶冶中，寓教於樂，學生不知不覺地都在無痛的過程中學會了英文文法。特別值得一提的是，本課程期中、期末考皆以多元評量方式進行，每位學生選唱5首歌，每首1分鐘，評分標準為發音咬字音量和音準。

學生學習回饋

以下例舉一位財務金融學系研究所學生的文字評量回饋作為佐證：老師在教學上用循序漸進的方式，最初用簡單的句子及好聽的英文歌將文法概念教授給我們，期中考後的歌曲及文法，涵蓋了以前學過的觀念並帶入新的文法，可以一邊複習舊的一邊學新的。老師所設計的講義排版乾淨、簡單明瞭，在每一份檔案上都能看到過去學習過的觀念註記，且檔案都會在上課前上傳完成，方便學生預習和複習。在教完進度後，進行的英文遊戲也很有趣，可以感受到老師的用心準備。通常在課堂上被點名答題時會擔心自己有不會的問題，或是答案錯誤，但不論對錯老師都會用鼓勵的方式，讓我們嘗試去回答、去參與課程或遊戲，用輕鬆的方式讓學習變得更加有趣。我會將課程推薦給想學習英文但基礎不穩的同學來修課，相信他們也會收穫良多。

（本文附件因版面關係，僅刊登於《評鑑雙月刊》網站。）

