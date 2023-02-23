快訊

影／「完了完了」山全倒吞沒車輛…內蒙古煤礦坍塌 已2死53人失聯

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

會考生活英語／【科技篇】線上課程

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 明湖國中英語老師龔愛琳 編寫

★單字

1. experience [ ɪkˈspɪəriəns ] v. 經歷；n. 經驗（國中基本1200字）

2. offer [ ˈɔfɚ ] v. 提供（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. PE class (Physical Education class) 體育課

2. voucher n. 現金券

3. ASAP (as soon as possible) phr. 盡快

James is surfing the Net for lessons.

詹姆斯正在上網搜尋課程。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Be a member／of fUN Learning,／and choose the courses／you like.

成為一個會員／「fUN Learning」的／並且選擇課程／你喜歡。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If you have questions, you can also ask our online teachers.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題

1. Which is true?

(A) fUN Learning is a school.

(B) fUN Learning is for students only.

(C) You can learn from fUN Learning at midnight.

2. What did them in the reading mean?

(A) The members.

(B) The courses.

(C) The questions.

3. James bought three courses on fUN Learning on the second of March in 2023. What did he get besides the courses?

(A) A 30% off.

(B) Two NT$200 vouchers.

(C) A 10 % off and a NT$200 voucher.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If you have questions,／you can also／ask our online teachers.

假如你有問題，／你也可以／問我們的線上老師。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)

考題 會考 國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

會考生活英語／【科技篇】線上課程

★單字 1. experience [ ɪkˈspɪəriəns ] v. 經歷；n. 經驗（國中基本1200字） 2. offer [ ˈɔfɚ ] v. 提供（國中挑戰800字） ★實用

趣味英文／如何堅定又不失禮貌的表達「我不同意」？

一生中你有多少次想要激動大叫：「我不同意啦！」再加上一句「你這個北七！」？但你知道自己不管多生氣，心中的理智小天使還是會拉住你，要你冷靜下來。但如果今天同事或上司又提出蠢意見，忍無可忍的你到底要怎麼禮貌地表達不認同呢？一起看下去吧！

國中數學／看懂油耗量 出遊省錢沒問題！

疫情趨緩，各項防疫措施逐漸放寬，民眾也開啟了各式各樣的旅遊行程，在這麼多不同的旅遊方式中，許多人會選擇較不受拘束的租車自駕旅遊...

紐時賞析／抗新冠潛力新藥 面臨上市困難

Over the past year, the United States’ arsenal of COVID-19 t...

好讀周報／兵馬俑甬道曾被挖過 項羽想一探秦始皇墓究竟？

位於陝西的秦始皇陵兵馬俑1號坑，歷經長達13年的第3次發掘，近日公布重大考古發現，除了有新發現陶俑220餘件，和大量陶馬...

紐時賞析／「寧願把年輕人關起來」砍社福預算、建監獄 英國真能減少青年犯罪率嗎？

The Marcus Lipton Youth Club is the last dedicated youth cen...

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦