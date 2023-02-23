會考生活英語／【科技篇】線上課程
★單字
1. experience [ ɪkˈspɪəriəns ] v. 經歷；n. 經驗（國中基本1200字）
2. offer [ ˈɔfɚ ] v. 提供（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. PE class (Physical Education class) 體育課
2. voucher n. 現金券
3. ASAP (as soon as possible) phr. 盡快
James is surfing the Net for lessons.
詹姆斯正在上網搜尋課程。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Be a member／of fUN Learning,／and choose the courses／you like.
成為一個會員／「fUN Learning」的／並且選擇課程／你喜歡。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
If you have questions, you can also ask our online teachers.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Which is true?
(A) fUN Learning is a school.
(B) fUN Learning is for students only.
(C) You can learn from fUN Learning at midnight.
2. What did them in the reading mean?
(A) The members.
(B) The courses.
(C) The questions.
3. James bought three courses on fUN Learning on the second of March in 2023. What did he get besides the courses?
(A) A 30% off.
(B) Two NT$200 vouchers.
(C) A 10 % off and a NT$200 voucher.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
If you have questions,／you can also／ask our online teachers.
假如你有問題，／你也可以／問我們的線上老師。
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)
