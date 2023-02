會考生活英語／【保健篇】受傷送醫

★單字

1. happen [ˋhæpən] v. 發生(國中基本1200字) 2. medicine [ˋmɛdəsn] n. 藥;醫學(國中基本1200字)

★實用字詞

1. twist one’s ankle 扭傷某人的腳踝 2. PE class (Physical Education class) 體育課 3. wrap bandages 包紮繃帶 4. Family Medicine 家醫科 5. Plastic Surgery 整形外科 6. Dentistry 牙科

The school nurse is calling Jason’s mother.

校護正在打電話給傑森的媽媽。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

He/twisted his ankle/in PE class.

他/扭到他的腳踝/在體育課。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I wrapped bandages around his ankle already.

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. Which doctor will Mrs. Wang and Jason visit?

(A) Doctor Wu.

(B) Doctor Brown.

(C) Doctor Lee.

2. Why did the school nurse make a phone call to Mrs. Wang?

(A) Because Mrs. Wang didn’t go see a doctor.

(B) Because Mrs. Wang’s son skipped the class.

(C) Because Mrs. Wang’s son got hurt.

3. Which clinic will Jason visit if he wants to check up his ankle in the morning?

(A) Clinic A.

(B) Clinic B.

(C) None of the above.

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I/wrapped bandages/around his ankle/already.

我/包紮繃帶/繞著他的腳踝/已經。

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)