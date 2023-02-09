會考生活英語／【交通篇】租借共享單車

★單字

1. rent [rɛnt] v. 出租 n. 租金（國中挑戰800字） 2. service [ˋsɝvɪs] n. 服務（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. be dying for… 渴望（做）… 2. Tell me about it! 這還用說嗎？ 3. 24/7 全年無休 4. Sounds like a plan. 好主意！

Bill and Albert missed the late bus home.

貝爾和艾伯特錯過了回家的末班公車。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

It／will take 30 minutes／to walk home.

這／會花30分鐘／走路回家。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I don’t want to pay a lot for a taxi.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How may Bill and Albert get home?

(A) By taxi.

(B) By bike.

(C) On foot.

2. Which of the following is NOT true?

(A) Bill and Albert can rent YouBikes with an EasyCard.

(B) Bill and Albert can only rent YouBikes from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

(C) Bill and Albert can scan QR code to rent YouBikes.

3. How much will Bill and Albert pay if they ride YouBikes home?

(A) NT$10.

(B) NT$20.

(C) NT$40.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I／don’t want／to pay a lot／for a taxi.

我／不想／花很多錢／搭計程車。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (A)