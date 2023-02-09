快訊

人數雪崩式下滑…前10大高中職學生數排名出爐 有私校已流失近30班

會考生活英語／【交通篇】租借共享單車

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 和平國中英語老師賴怡蓓 編寫

★單字

1. rent [rɛnt] v. 出租 n. 租金（國中挑戰800字）

2. service [ˋsɝvɪs] n. 服務（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. be dying for… 渴望（做）…

2. Tell me about it! 這還用說嗎？

3. 24/7 全年無休

4. Sounds like a plan. 好主意！

Bill and Albert missed the late bus home.

貝爾和艾伯特錯過了回家的末班公車。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

It／will take 30 minutes／to walk home.

這／會花30分鐘／走路回家。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I don’t want to pay a lot for a taxi.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題

1. How may Bill and Albert get home?

(A) By taxi.

(B) By bike.

(C) On foot.

2. Which of the following is NOT true?

(A) Bill and Albert can rent YouBikes with an EasyCard.

(B) Bill and Albert can only rent YouBikes from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

(C) Bill and Albert can scan QR code to rent YouBikes.

3. How much will Bill and Albert pay if they ride YouBikes home?

(A) NT$10.

(B) NT$20.

(C) NT$40.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I／don’t want／to pay a lot／for a taxi.

我／不想／花很多錢／搭計程車。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (A)

考題 國中會考生活英語 英文

相關新聞

會考生活英語／【交通篇】租借共享單車

★單字 1. rent [rɛnt] v. 出租 n. 租金（國中挑戰800字） 2. service [ˋsɝvɪs] n. 服務（國中基本1200字） ★實用字詞 1. be dyin

國中數學／計算酒精濃度 自製消毒酒精！

自從疫情爆發後，口罩和75%消毒酒精成為人人家中必備物品，但在疫情剛爆發時，除了口罩，酒精也陷入搶購潮，導致酒精產量供不應求，使民眾必須買95%酒精回家自行稀釋...

老師救救我／hear後介係詞怎麼接？know of等於know嗎？

最近有同學問老師：「老師老師！hear of 和 hear about 都是「聽說」的意思，有什麼差別嗎？」哎呀～既然問到了介係詞的差異，這邊老師就來順便幫大家整理 3 個搭配不同的介係詞，意思有微妙差異的動詞吧！

紐時賞析／美「帝王最高院」擺官威 學者憂違權力分立

The conventional critique of the Supreme Court these days is...

好讀周報／美麗卻暗藏危機 飛機雲產生二氧化碳加劇暖化

新聞故事：飛機飛過天際，尾翼拖著長長的白色飛機雲看似無害，卻是加劇暖化的元凶之一。

紐時賞析／全球逾70年再現的衝突 給俄烏戰爭的啟示

Any Russian invasion of Ukraine was long expected to play ou...

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦