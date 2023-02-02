會考生活英語／【家庭篇】給爸爸的信

★ 單字

1. travel [ˈtræv.əl ] v. n. 旅行 （國中挑戰800字） 2. hire [haɪr] v. 雇用 （國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. intern 實習生 2. be hard on somebody 對某人嚴厲

Amber is writing a letter to her father.

Amber正在寫一封信給她爸爸。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I have to／get to the office／earlier than／she does.

我必須／到辦公室／比…早／她。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It took me some time to find the school.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What DIDN’T Amber do for her boss?

(A) Make coffee.

(B) Answer phone calls.

(C) Do her children’s homework.

2. What is the main point Amber wants to tell her dad?

(A) Her boss asked her to do a lot of things.

(B) She wanted to know about her parents’ trip to Japan.

(C) She got a great job and would have time to travel.

3. Which picture best shows Mr. Black’s office?

解答：

It took me／some time／to find the school.

它花了我／一些時間／去找到學校。

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)