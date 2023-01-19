會考生活英語／【交通篇】租車

★ 單字

1. choose [ tʃuz ] v. 選擇（國中基礎1200字） 2. limit [ ˈlɪm.ɪt ] n. 限度（國中進階800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. hit the road 出發、上路 2. drink and drive 酒駕

John is at a car rental.

John正在一間租車中心。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Before／you hit the road, ／here are some rules／for you／to keep in mind.

在…之前／你上路，／這裡有一些規則／給你／牢記在心。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It’s very dangerous to drive a car after drinking wine.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When did John read the article?

(A) Before he decided on the car he rented.

(B) While he was choosing which car to rent.

(C) After he rented the car he chose.

2. Which could be the sign of yield to pedestrians?

3. A police officer stopped Gina’s car when she was driving.

Police officer: Ma’am, give me your driving license.

Gina: Is there anything wrong?

Police officer:……

Gina: What? In London, we always drive on the left side.

(A) You drove too fast.

(B) You drove after drinking.

(C) You didn’t stay to the right.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It’s very dangerous／to drive a car／after／drinking wine.

…是很危險的／開車／在…之後／喝酒。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (C)

※ 提醒您：禁止酒駕 飲酒過量有礙健康