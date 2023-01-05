聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

會考生活英語／【校園篇】寒假計畫

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 明湖國中英語老師龔愛琳 編寫

★ 單字

1. trip [trɪp] n. （短程）旅行（國中基礎1200字）

2. thick [θɪk] a. 厚的（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. make fun of somebody 開某人玩笑

2. family gathering 家庭聚會

Some students are talking about their winter vacation plans.

幾個學生正在討論他們的寒假計畫。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

My parents／are planning／a 7-day／road trip／around the island.

我爸媽／正計畫／一個七天的／公路旅行／環島。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I’m planning to finish a novel which I started reading last January.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What may be the best title?

(A) Winter Vacation.

(B) Plans for vacation.

(C) Family gathering.

2. How many of them will travel during the winter vacation?

(A) One.

(B) Two.

(C) Three.

3. According to the reading, which is true?

(A) Julia is planning to read a thick novel.

(B) Rex will go to China during the vacation.

(C) No one is going to do the homework.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I’m planning to／finish a novel／which I started reading／last January.

我正計畫／看完一本小說／那本我開始閱讀／去年一月。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)

寒假 聚會 國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

紐時賞析／西方武器相助 烏克蘭在砲戰中扭轉戰局

On the screen of a thermal imaging camera, the Russian armor...

會考生活英語／【校園篇】寒假計畫

★ 單字 1. trip [trɪp] n. （短程）旅行（國中基礎1200字） 2. thick [θɪk] a. 厚的（國中基礎1200字） ★ 實用字詞 1. make fun of

當「通識資訊教育」遇見「服務學習」──學生學習成效行不行

自80年代開始，各大專校院皆致力於推廣資訊素養教育，以利提升學生將所學應用於生活。近年來，教育部不再僅僅著重於專業課程，而是推行「96-99年通識教育中程綱要計畫」，以解決過去以問題為主體的教育方式，培育學生反思與整合的能力。筆者以此為核心，設計一套通識教育課程及相關檢驗成效的方式，以下詳述計畫發想、問題意識、研究設計、成效評估作法、分析結果與結論。

以輔具資源中心場域體驗實作 提升物理治療系學生對長照輔具與居家改造服務的認識與能力

教育部為鼓勵大專院校教師精進教學與落實教學創新，自2017年起推動「大學校院教師教學研究支持系統方案」，透過「教學實踐研究計畫」的補助，協助教師解決教學現場所面臨的問題並提升教學品質。爰此，筆者於109學年在教育部教學實踐計畫的補助下，得以在「物理治療見習課程」納入「輔具資源中心」場域，除融合業師指導外，亦結合經驗學習與問題導向學習法，讓學生透過實際在長照場域實作與個案討論的過程，應用已習得的知識與技能，增進學生對物理治療師在長照輔具服務角色的了解。

紐時賞析／人類對地球影響大 科學家提全新地質年代：人類世

The official timeline of Earth’s history could soon include ...

紐時賞析／氣候補貼金發放預算再提高 拜登政府嚴查請領資格

John Podesta, President Joe Biden’s clean energy adviser, sa...

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。