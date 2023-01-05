會考生活英語／【校園篇】寒假計畫

★ 單字

1. trip [trɪp] n. （短程）旅行（國中基礎1200字） 2. thick [θɪk] a. 厚的（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. make fun of somebody 開某人玩笑 2. family gathering 家庭聚會

Some students are talking about their winter vacation plans.

幾個學生正在討論他們的寒假計畫。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

My parents／are planning／a 7-day／road trip／around the island.

我爸媽／正計畫／一個七天的／公路旅行／環島。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I’m planning to finish a novel which I started reading last January.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What may be the best title?

(A) Winter Vacation.

(B) Plans for vacation.

(C) Family gathering.

2. How many of them will travel during the winter vacation?

(A) One.

(B) Two.

(C) Three.

3. According to the reading, which is true?

(A) Julia is planning to read a thick novel.

(B) Rex will go to China during the vacation.

(C) No one is going to do the homework.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I’m planning to／finish a novel／which I started reading／last January.

我正計畫／看完一本小說／那本我開始閱讀／去年一月。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)