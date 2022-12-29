會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】動物園樹懶和無尾熊介紹

★單字

1. spend [spɛnd] v. 花費（時間、金錢）（國中基本1200字） 2. leaf [lif] n. 葉子（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. most of their time 他們大多數時間 2. about 15 hours a day 大約一天15小時

Victor visits the zoo to finish his science report.

維克多為了完成他的科學報告去參觀動物園。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Sloths live／in the rainforest／of South America.

樹懶生活／在雨林／南美洲的。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

They only climb down to move between trees.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Which topic does Victor write about?

(A) The history of the animals.

(B) Facts about the sloths and koalas.

(C) Sloths, koalas and their sleep.

2. Besides the zoo, where do you find sloths?

3. Victor took notes about sloths and koalas. What could he write at the bottom of the first column?

(A) Why do they eat leaves

(B) Why do they spend the most of time in the tree

(C) Why do they climb down the tree

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

They only／climb down／to move ／between trees.

他們只／爬下（樹）／為了移動／在樹之間。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (C)