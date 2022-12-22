會考生活英語／【校園篇】製作爆米花步驟
★單字
1. heat [hit] v. 加熱（國中基本1200字）
2. gently [ˋdʒɛntlɪ] adv. 溫和地（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. kernel 玉米顆粒
2. turn off 關掉（電源、瓦斯）
The teacher passes around handouts in class.
老師在課堂上發下講義。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Put 2 or 3 popcorn kernels／in the oil／and cover the pan.
放2或3顆爆米花玉米粒／在油裡／然後將煎鍋蓋上。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Wait for the popping to slow, and then turn off the heat.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Which class are the students likely in?
(A) PE class.
(B) Chemistry class.
(C) Cooking class.
2. What do the students have to prepare for this class?
(A) A knife.
(B) A pan.
(C) A can opener.
3. Based on the handout, which is true?
(A) Heat the oil before popping kernels.
(B) Pour all the kernels into pan in the very beginning.
(C) Add sea salt when shaking the pan.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Wait for the popping／to slow,／and then turn off the heat.
等到玉米粒爆開（的速度）／減慢下來，／然後關火。
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言