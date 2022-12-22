快訊

新竹單親媽為養家累到吐血亡 男童趴冰櫃求媽媽醒醒

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

會考生活英語／【校園篇】製作爆米花步驟

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 和平國中英語老師賴怡蓓 編寫

★單字

1. heat [hit] v. 加熱（國中基本1200字）

2. gently [ˋdʒɛntlɪ] adv. 溫和地（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. kernel 玉米顆粒

2. turn off 關掉（電源、瓦斯）

The teacher passes around handouts in class.

老師在課堂上發下講義。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Put 2 or 3 popcorn kernels／in the oil／and cover the pan.

放2或3顆爆米花玉米粒／在油裡／然後將煎鍋蓋上。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Wait for the popping to slow, and then turn off the heat.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題

1. Which class are the students likely in?

(A) PE class.

(B) Chemistry class.

(C) Cooking class.

2. What do the students have to prepare for this class?

(A) A knife.

(B) A pan.

(C) A can opener.

3. Based on the handout, which is true?

(A) Heat the oil before popping kernels.

(B) Pour all the kernels into pan in the very beginning.

(C) Add sea salt when shaking the pan.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Wait for the popping／to slow,／and then turn off the heat.

等到玉米粒爆開（的速度）／減慢下來，／然後關火。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)

考題 會考 解答

相關新聞

紐時賞析／西方武器相助 烏克蘭在砲戰中扭轉戰局

On the screen of a thermal imaging camera, the Russian armor...

會考生活英語／【校園篇】製作爆米花步驟

★單字 1. heat [hit] v. 加熱（國中基本1200字） 2. gently [ˋdʒɛntlɪ] adv. 溫和地（國中挑戰800字） ★實用字詞 1. kernel 玉米顆

108課綱／師授學習歷程檔案書寫3策略 「三色卡」帶高中生玩中找志願

通常剛進入高中的孩子，對於為什麼要學習？如何學習？學習什麼？普遍都很茫然。會茫然是必然，當我們對於尚未認真思索的議題，必然會說：不知道、沒想到...

生活英文／芭比Q啦！ 「完蛋了」多種說法一次看

小編每次不小心搞砸事情時，就會一直碎碎念「完蛋了」，那如果想用英文表達的話，該怎麼說呢？

圖表看時事／日本銀行調整貨幣政策 一表看日圓匯率浮動

日圓強勢反彈，便宜日圓沒了？日本銀行（日本央行）總裁黑田東彥昨宣布調整日銀殖利率曲線控制計畫，導致日圓急遽升值。市場解讀，日銀已「跨出第一步」，趨勢上日圓將開始反轉，明年日圓兌美元可望重返一二五大關；

紐時賞析／疫情爆發初期 系統性問題致美國政府毫無準備

A new examination by Senate Democrats of how the federal gov...

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。