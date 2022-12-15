會考生活英語／【交通篇】看醫生

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 和平國中英語老師賴怡蓓 編寫

★單字

1. quite [kwaɪt] adv. 相當（國中基本1200字）

2. block [blɑk] n. 街區（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. get to 到達

2. far from 距離遠

Gina’s going to the book signing, and she tries to get some directions to the city library.

吉娜正要去簽書會，她試著問路去市立圖書館。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Could you／tell me／the right way／to the city library?

你可以／告訴我／正確的路／往市立圖書館嗎？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Do you know where the nearest bus stop is?

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How will Gina get to the city library?

(A) By subway.

(B) By train.

(C) By bus.

2. From the map, where can Gina find the bus stop?

(A) 1.

(B) 2.

(C) 3.

3. It will take 35 minutes to reach the city library from the bus stop. Which bus should Gina take to catch up the book signing at 9:00?

(A) 8:10.

(B) 8:30.

(C) 8:50.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Do you know／where the nearest bus stop／is?

你知道／最近的公車站牌／在哪裡？

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)

會考 國中會考生活英語

★單字 1. quite [kwaɪt] adv. 相當（國中基本1200字） 2. block [blɑk] n. 街區（國中基本1200字） ★實用字詞 1. get to 到達 2

