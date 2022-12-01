會考生活英語／【網路購物篇】網購聖誕禮物退貨
★ 單字
1. package [ˈpæk.ɪdʒ ] n. 包裹（國中基礎1200字）
2. service [ˈsɝː.vɪs ] n. 服務（國中挑戰800字）
★ 實用字詞
1. order (n) 訂單；(v) 訂貨
2. quality 品質
Lucy is writing an e-mail to exchange something she ordered the other day.
Lucy正在寫電子郵件，為了要換她前幾天訂購的東西。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
I got／the package／that I ordered／on your website／three days ago.
我收到／這個包裹／我訂購／在你的網頁／三天前。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
My daughter is very interested in Paddington Bear because she loves his stories.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Why did Lucy write this e-mail?
(A) She got the wrong item.
(B) She wanted more discount.
(C) She ordered something wrong.
2. How much did Lucy pay for two candles?
(A) NT$ 2,560.
(B) NT$ 1,920.
(C) NT$ 1,280.
3. Which is true?
(A) Lucy went to the store a few days ago.
(B) Lucy bought some things as Christmas gifts.
(C) Lucy left her home address and waited for the bear.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
My daughter／is very interested in／Paddington Bear／because／she loves／his stories.
我女兒／非常喜歡／柏靈頓熊，／因為／她愛／他的故事。
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)
TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校
明湖國中英語老師龔愛琳 編寫
