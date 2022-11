會考生活英語／【網路購物篇】網購聖誕禮物退貨

★ 單字

1. package [ˈpæk.ɪdʒ ] n. 包裹(國中基礎1200字) 2. service [ˈsɝː.vɪs ] n. 服務(國中挑戰800字)

★ 實用字詞

1. order (n) 訂單;(v) 訂貨 2. quality 品質

Lucy is writing an e-mail to exchange something she ordered the other day.

Lucy正在寫電子郵件,為了要換她前幾天訂購的東西。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

I got/the package/that I ordered/on your website/three days ago.

我收到/這個包裹/我訂購/在你的網頁/三天前。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

My daughter is very interested in Paddington Bear because she loves his stories.

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. Why did Lucy write this e-mail?

(A) She got the wrong item.

(B) She wanted more discount.

(C) She ordered something wrong.

2. How much did Lucy pay for two candles?

(A) NT$ 2,560.

(B) NT$ 1,920.

(C) NT$ 1,280.

3. Which is true?

(A) Lucy went to the store a few days ago.

(B) Lucy bought some things as Christmas gifts.

(C) Lucy left her home address and waited for the bear.

解答:

My daughter/is very interested in/Paddington Bear/because/she loves/his stories.

我女兒/非常喜歡/柏靈頓熊,/因為/她愛/他的故事。

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)

TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校

明湖國中英語老師龔愛琳 編寫