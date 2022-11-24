會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】社群詢問電影推薦

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 明湖國中英語老師龔愛琳 編寫

★ 單字

1. opinion [əˈpɪn.jən ] n. 意見（國中挑戰800字）

2. adult [əˈdʌlt ] n. 成人（國中挑戰800字）

3. scene [siːn] n. 場景（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. would you recommend …? 你推薦…嗎？

2. can’t help + V-ing 忍不住…

Sharon is posting on her own page to ask for her friends’ opinions.

Sharon在她的頁面上貼文，想問問朋友們的意見。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I’d like to／take my son／to see the movie, ／but／we’re not／big fans／of cats.

我想要／帶我兒子／去看這部電影，／但是／我們不是／頭號迷／貓咪的。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

There were many humorous scenes and lines, and the adventure part was also exciting.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. According to Sharon’s friends’ opinions, which is true?

(A) They all like the movie.

(B) All of them are crazy about cats.

(C) Most of them will see the movie with Sharon.

2. Why would Sharon like to ask for opinions?

(A) The movie is not for kids.

(B) She doesn’t like cats much.

(C) Her son isn’t old enough to see the movie.

3. What do we know about the movie based on the comments?

(A) It is only for kids.

(B) It is for animal lovers.

(C) It’s not only funny but also exciting.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

There were many／humorous scenes and lines, ／and／the adventure part／was also exciting.

有很多／幽默的場景跟台詞，／而且／冒險的部分／也很令人興奮。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)

