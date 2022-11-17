會考生活英語／【節慶篇】聖誕派對

★ 單字

1. notice [ˈnoʊ.tɪs ] n. 告示（國中基礎1200字） 2. prepare [prɪˈper ] v. 準備（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. in other words 換句話說 2. gift exchange 交換禮物

Ms. Kung put up a notice on the bulletin board of 901 Classroom.

Ms. Kung在901教室的佈告欄上貼了一則告示。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Two weeks／before the party, ／you will pick a name／out of the box.

兩周／派對之前，／你要抽一個名字／從這個盒子裡 。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I will write each of your names on a piece of paper, and put it in a box.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Who will go to the party?

(A) Santa Claus.

(B) Ms. Kung’s friends.

(C) The students of 901.

2. According to the reading, which is true?

(A) It’s the first time the students celebrate Christmas.

(B) The teacher has 14 days to play the role of Secret Santa.

(C) Those who go to the party will bring a gift on December 23rd.

3. What does observe mean in this reading?

(A) To make a gift.

(B) To watch him/her carefully.

(C) To draw a picture of him/her.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I will／write each of your names／on a piece of paper, ／and put it／in a box.

我將會／寫你們每個人的名字／在一張紙上，／並且把它放在／一個盒子裡。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (B)