快訊

今死亡新增77例 40歲男路倒猝死 送醫驚確診

板橋耶誕城白燈柱好莊嚴？網歪樓：台式美學一眼望去哀傷了

NBA／柯瑞狂轟50分淪空響 太陽少保羅照賞勇士客場8連敗

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

會考生活英語／【節慶篇】聖誕派對

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 明湖國中英語老師龔愛琳 編寫

★ 單字

1. notice [ˈnoʊ.tɪs ] n. 告示（國中基礎1200字）

2. prepare [prɪˈper ] v. 準備（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. in other words 換句話說

2. gift exchange 交換禮物

Ms. Kung put up a notice on the bulletin board of 901 Classroom.

Ms. Kung在901教室的佈告欄上貼了一則告示。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Two weeks／before the party, ／you will pick a name／out of the box.

兩周／派對之前，／你要抽一個名字／從這個盒子裡 。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I will write each of your names on a piece of paper, and put it in a box.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題

1. Who will go to the party?

(A) Santa Claus.

(B) Ms. Kung’s friends.

(C) The students of 901.

2. According to the reading, which is true?

(A) It’s the first time the students celebrate Christmas.

(B) The teacher has 14 days to play the role of Secret Santa.

(C) Those who go to the party will bring a gift on December 23rd.

3. What does observe mean in this reading?

(A) To make a gift.

(B) To watch him/her carefully.

(C) To draw a picture of him/her.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I will／write each of your names／on a piece of paper, ／and put it／in a box.

我將會／寫你們每個人的名字／在一張紙上，／並且把它放在／一個盒子裡。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (B)

考題 會考 解答 交換禮物 派對

相關新聞

紐時賞析／西方武器相助 烏克蘭在砲戰中扭轉戰局

On the screen of a thermal imaging camera, the Russian armor...

會考生活英語／【節慶篇】聖誕派對

★ 單字 1. notice [ˈnoʊ.tɪs ] n. 告示（國中基礎1200字） 2. prepare [prɪˈper ] v. 準備（國中基礎1200字） ★ 實用字詞 1. i

台大四成學生生涯方向不明 管中閔：人才培養是失敗的

李國鼎科技發展基金會今舉行「人才高峰論壇」討論重塑21世紀人才競爭力。台大校長管中閔專題演講以「未來大學」為題，他談到，...

英語解憂室／你是 a fun person 還是 a funny person？

今天力宇教育 Teacher Kries要帶大家學習 fun 跟 funny 的用法，同學一定會背這兩個單字，但中文意思你們分得清楚嗎？...

商用英文／email 怎麼結尾才專業？ 哪些地雷要避開？

相信大家或多或少都有寫商業 email 的需求。如果好不容易寫完了一整封信，最後的結尾卻有點不搭嘎，就有可能顯得輕浮或不專業。 今天希小編就整理了各式情境的信件結尾，幫助大家在寫 email 時都能有頭有尾、塑造出專業有禮的形象。

紐時賞析／物價飆漲 企業荷包跟著賺滿滿

A year ago, a bag of potato chips at the grocery store cost ...

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。