會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】電影時刻表

★ 單字

1. theater [ˈθɪətɚ] n. 戲院（國中基礎1200字） 2. ticket [ˈtɪkɪt ] n. 票券（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. timetable n. 時刻表 2. booking fee n. 預訂費

Ricky and his classmate are at a movie theater.

瑞奇跟他同學在一間電影院。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Those／under 18／CANNOT watch／R-rated movies.

那些（人）／未滿18歲／無法觀看／R(Restricted)級（限制級）電影。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If you choose to book ticket(s) online, there will be a 5% online booking fee.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Ricky booked two tickets to Avatar on the Internet for him and his classmate. How much did he have to pay for himself?

(A) NT$380.

(B) NT$399.

(C) NT$798.

2. Ricky is a ninth grader. Which of the following movies can’t he watch?

(A) Avatar.

(B) Minions.

(C) Scream.

3. According to the timetable, which could be the most popular movie?

(A) Avatar.

(B) Scream.

(C) Minions.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If／you choose to／book ticket(s) ／online, ／there will be／a 5%／online booking fee.

假如／你選擇／訂票／線上，／將會有／一個百分之五的／線上預訂費用。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (C)