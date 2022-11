會考生活英語／【社交生活篇】線上聊天

★單字

1. notice [ˋnotɪs] n. 公告;通知(國中基本1200字) 2. pop [pɑp] n. 通俗的;流行的(國中挑戰800字)

★實用字詞

1. self-isolation 自主隔離;居家隔離 2. STBY! 你真不幸!(網路用語:Sucks To Be You) 3. recommend 推薦

Jasmin and Carol are chatting on Line.

潔絲敏和卡羅在Line上聊天。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

I just got/a self-isolation notice/lately.

我才剛拿到/一份自主隔離的通知/最近地。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Recommend me some pop songs.

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. Where may Jasmin be?

(A) At work.

(B) At school.

(C) At home.

2. Which song did Carol listen to the most?

(A) Woman.

(B) First Class.

(C) Bad Habits.

3. Which song did Carol like?

(A) Woman.

(B) Ghost.

(C) Easy on me.

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (C)