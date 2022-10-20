聽新聞
會考生活英語／【校園篇】課後活動表格
★單字
1. chart [tʃɑrt] n. 表格（國中挑戰800字）
2. band [bænd] n. 樂團（國中基本1200字）
★實用字詞
1. pick up 撿拾；接送
2. volunteer 做志工；志工
Here’s a chart about what students do after school.
以下是一張學生課後活動的表格。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Megan／picks up trash／at the beach.
梅根／撿拾垃圾／在海灘。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
James volunteers at the zoo.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Who does the most afterschool activities?
(A) Megan.
(B) James.
(C) Greg.
2. Where do James and Greg volunteer?
(A) At the beach.
(B) At the zoo.
(C) At the school.
3. From the chart, which is true?
(A) Megan plays baseball the most in a week.
(B) Megan and Greg play the different musical instruments.
(C) Each of the students join a sports club.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
James／volunteers／at the zoo.
詹姆士／做志工／在動物園。
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)
