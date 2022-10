會考生活英語／【媒體篇】線上廣告

★單字

1. delivery [ dɪˋlɪvərɪ ] n. 外送、快遞(國中挑戰800字) 2. member [ˋmɛmbɚ ] n. 會員(國中基本1200字)

★實用字詞

1. sign up 報名參加 2. 5% off 打95折

Heidi saw an online advertising on Facebook.

海蒂在臉書看到一則線上廣告。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Sign up below to become a member for just $9.99/month.

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. What is the ad for?

(A) A ride

(B) A delivery

(C) Membership

2. How much will Ms. Evans pay for her two-hundred-dollar order if she signs up?

(A) $180

(B) $190

(C) $9.9

3. Which of the following payment options is NOT mentioned?

(A) Check.

(B) Cash.

(C) Credit Card

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Sign up/below/to become a member/for just $9.99/month.

報名參加/以下/成為會員/每個月只要$9.99。

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (B)