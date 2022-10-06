聽新聞
會考生活英語／【住宅篇】 租屋電話

聯合新聞網／ 致理科技大學陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教師林映均 編寫

★ 單字

1. available [əˋveləb!] adj. 可得到的；有空（位）的（國中挑戰800字）

2. service [ˋsɝvɪs] n. 服務（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. provide 提供

2. You bet! 當然！

Brian and his roommate are going to move out from their college dorm.

布萊恩和他室友打算搬出他們的大學宿舍

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Is it possible／to have a dog／in this neighborhood?

可能嗎／養一隻狗／在這個社區？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

May I come over this Sunday to take a look?

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How can Brian receive more information about the studio?

(A) By e-mail.

(B) By fax.

(C) By Facebook.

2. What can Brian do to take care of his dog in this community if he moves in?

(A) Walk the dog on the sidewalk.

(B) Keep the dog in the pet hotel.

(C) Let the dog swim in the pool.

3. Which of the following is true?

(A) Keeping pets is not allowed in this neighborhood.

(B) Brian is going to meet the salesman alone.

(C) Brian can do the laundry in this studio.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

May I／come over／this Sunday／to take a look?

我可以／順道過去／本周六／看一看？

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (A) 3. (C)

