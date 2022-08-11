會考生活英語／【生活篇】 網路霸凌

★ 單字

1. embarrass [ɪm`bærəs] v. 使某人感到尷尬、丟臉（國中挑戰800字） 2. spread [sprɛd] v. 散步、展開（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. mean 此為形容詞，不友善的、刻薄的 2. behavior 行為 3. block 封鎖

Teacher Anne is sharing the idea of cyberbullying with her students.

安老師正在與同學分享有關網路霸凌。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

If these behaviors／make you feel／angry, sad, embarrassed,／they might be counted as／cyberbullying.

如果這些行為／讓你感到／生氣、難過、丟臉的，／這些有可能就算是／網路霸凌的行為。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Collect evidence and report those behaviors to the social media platforms, or block the person who is bullying you

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What can be counted as cyberbullying?

(A) Ally downloaded a photo of her favorite singer.

(B) Judy posted a photo and wrote “We are going to get married.”

(C) John left a comment under Sally’s post, saying “Ugly person.”

2. Which is the following can be counted as a “rumor”?

(A) A teacher said that we would have a test tomorrow.

(B) Sally had a fever, so she didn’t come to school. Ally said that it was because she was pregnant.

(C) The weather report said that we might have some rain today.

3. What can we learn from the article above?

(A) Say nothing even if you feel sad about the comments on you on the internet.

(B) We can do anything and say anything on the Net.

(C) If you are being bullied, you can talk to someone you trust, and ask him/her what you can do.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Collect evidence／and report those behaviors／to the social media platforms,／or block the person／who is bullying you

蒐集證據／並舉報那些行為／向社群媒體平台，／或是封鎖那個人／霸凌你的。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)