會考生活英語／【新聞篇】 空白畫布

聯合新聞網／ 致理科技大學陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教師林映均 編寫

★ 單字

1. genius [`dʒinjəs] n. 天才（國中挑戰800字）

2. successful [sək`sɛsfəl] adj. 成功的（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. canvas 油畫布

2. fraud 詐騙，此指騙子

Here’s one of the interesting news that happened in 2021.

以下為2021所發生的有趣新聞中的其中一件。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

A museum in Denmark／paid an artist／84,000 US dollars／to recreate／his old artworks.

一間丹麥美術館／付給一位藝術家／84,000美金／請他再製作／他的舊作。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Some people agreed with the artist, and even called him a genius.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What does it refer to in the news?

(A) The artist.

(B) The museum.

(C) The artwork.

2. What can we learn from the news?

(A) Different people have different thoughts about art.

(B) Being artists in Denmark might be a high-paying job.

(C) You can do nothing and ask people to pay you the money.

3. Which is true?

(A) All of the people think what the artist did was wrong.

(B) The artist didn’t even take a cent for making the artwork.

(C) Some of the people like the idea of the art, and some don’t.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Some people／agreed with the artist,／and even called him／a genius.

有些人／同意這個藝術家，／甚至稱他為／一個藝術天才。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (C)

國中會考生活英語

