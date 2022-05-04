會考生活英語／【生活篇】 氣象預報
★ 單字
1. weather [`wɛðɚ] n. 天氣（國中基礎1200字）
2. drop [drɑp] v. 掉下；（氣溫）下降（國中基礎1200字）
★ 實用字詞
1. check out 查看
2. southern 南方的
3. degree 度數
Here’s the weekly weather forecast of Pineapple Island.
以下為鳳梨島的每周天氣預報。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
The report has shown／that it would be sunny／for this week, ／with the temperatures of／24-26 degrees.
報告顯示／會是晴天／這一周，／氣溫為／24～26度。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
The temperatures will be dropping to as low as 15 degrees
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What can we know about the weather in the North?
(A) It might rain a lot.
(B) The weather might be dry and cold.
(C) It would be colder in the weekend.
2. Sam is going to spend his weekend in the east part of the country, what should he bring?
(A) Sunglasses.
(B) Umbrella.
(C) We don’t know.
3. Which of the following is NOT true?
(A) It is warmer in the South than in the North.
(B) You need to bring an umbrella on Wednesday no matter whether you live in the North or the South.
(C) It will turn colder after Thursday in the South.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
The temperatures／will be dropping to／as low as 15 degrees.
氣溫會／將會下降至／低溫15度。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (C)
更多題目及答案請參考︰
