【生活英文】「the other day」到底是哪天？

之前有教過大家要怎麼講「下下禮拜」、「前天」的英文，那麼這次小編又要來考考大家啦！燈燈燈～請問：常聽到的 the other day 是哪天咧？是改天、前幾天還是隔天？選好了嗎？往下滑就知道囉！

過去的某天

the other day

公布解答！the other day 表示「前幾天」，也就等同於 a few days ago 啦！注意寫句子時，一定要使用過去式唷～來看個例子：

I watched Soul the other day and cried my eyes out in the theater.（我前幾天去看《靈魂急轉彎》，在電影院裡面哭得死去活來。）

那麼舉一反三，the other night 意思就是「前幾天晚上」，例如：

A: I played basketball with Aaron Yan at a riverside park the other night.（我前幾天晚上和炎亞綸在河濱公園打籃球欸。）

B: Seriously?（真假啊？）

the next day

再來一個實用的片語，如果你在敘述一件過去發生的事情，「隔天」可不能使用 tomorrow ，而是要用 the next day，因為 tomorrow 只能用在未來式唷！例如：

I climbed Xiangshan with my friends last Friday. It turned out that, the next day, I suffered from DOMS and couldn’t get out of my bed.（我上星期五和朋友去爬象山。結果隔天我整個鐵腿，下不了床。）

未來的某天

another time, sometime

如果想要講「改天，過一陣子」再做某件事，英文中我們會用 another time 或者 sometime。來看個例子：

A: Do you want to go to Ximending after work? I heard that there is a newly opened Japanese grocery store.（你下班後想不想去西門町？聽說有一間新開的日本雜貨店耶。）

B: Maybe another time. We have confirmed several local cases recently.（過一陣子吧。我們最近有好幾例本土確診。）

另一個情境是你在路上遇到熟人，短暫寒暄要結束對話時這麼說：

A: Hey, let’s catch up sometime!（嘿，我們改天出來聚聚吧！）

B: Yeah. When?（好啊。約什麼時候？）

A: … I’m just being polite.（…我只是在說客套話。）

someday

這個字也是要使用未來式，意思是「將來、有朝一日」，通常時間會拉得蠻長遠的唷～來看個例子：

A: I will marry Garry Hsu someday!（我總有一天要嫁給許光漢！）

B: Get real.（醒醒好嗎。）

some day

如果把兩個字分開來，some day 則是指未來「特定的某天」唷～比起 someday 來說時間也比較近～例如：

A: Honey, do you remember our wedding anniversary?（親愛的，你記得我們的結婚紀念日是幾號嗎？）

B: … Some day in December?（…12月的某一天嗎？）

以上這些用在過去和未來的「那些天」都會了嗎？今天的專欄就到這，下次見！

延伸閱讀

1. 【NG 英文】『下下下星期』的英文千萬別說next next next week

2. 【NG 英文】『前天』英文怎麼說？絕對不是yesterday's yesterday！

3. 【介係詞分辨】『三天後』的英文是after three days 還是in three days？

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】