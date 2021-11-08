快訊

【生活英文】「the other day」到底是哪天？

聯合新聞網 / 希平方

之前有教過大家要怎麼講「下下禮拜」、「前天」的英文，那麼這次小編又要來考考大家啦！燈燈燈～請問：常聽到的 the other day 是哪天咧？是改天、前幾天還是隔天？選好了嗎？往下滑就知道囉！

過去的某天

the other day

公布解答！the other day 表示「前幾天」，也就等同於 a few days ago 啦！注意寫句子時，一定要使用過去式唷～來看個例子：

I watched Soul the other day and cried my eyes out in the theater.（我前幾天去看《靈魂急轉彎》，在電影院裡面哭得死去活來。）

那麼舉一反三，the other night 意思就是「前幾天晚上」，例如：

A: I played basketball with Aaron Yan at a riverside park the other night.（我前幾天晚上和炎亞綸在河濱公園打籃球欸。）

B: Seriously?（真假啊？）

the next day

再來一個實用的片語，如果你在敘述一件過去發生的事情，「隔天」可不能使用 tomorrow ，而是要用 the next day，因為 tomorrow 只能用在未來式唷！例如：

I climbed Xiangshan with my friends last Friday. It turned out that, the next day, I suffered from DOMS and couldn’t get out of my bed.（我上星期五和朋友去爬象山。結果隔天我整個鐵腿，下不了床。）

未來的某天

another time, sometime

如果想要講「改天，過一陣子」再做某件事，英文中我們會用 another time 或者 sometime。來看個例子：

A: Do you want to go to Ximending after work? I heard that there is a newly opened Japanese grocery store.（你下班後想不想去西門町？聽說有一間新開的日本雜貨店耶。）

B: Maybe another time. We have confirmed several local cases recently.（過一陣子吧。我們最近有好幾例本土確診。）

另一個情境是你在路上遇到熟人，短暫寒暄要結束對話時這麼說：

A: Hey, let’s catch up sometime!（嘿，我們改天出來聚聚吧！）

B: Yeah. When?（好啊。約什麼時候？）

A: … I’m just being polite.（…我只是在說客套話。）

someday

這個字也是要使用未來式，意思是「將來、有朝一日」，通常時間會拉得蠻長遠的唷～來看個例子：

A: I will marry Garry Hsu someday!（我總有一天要嫁給許光漢！）

B: Get real.（醒醒好嗎。）

some day

如果把兩個字分開來，some day 則是指未來「特定的某天」唷～比起 someday 來說時間也比較近～例如：

A: Honey, do you remember our wedding anniversary?（親愛的，你記得我們的結婚紀念日是幾號嗎？）

B: … Some day in December?（…12月的某一天嗎？）

以上這些用在過去和未來的「那些天」都會了嗎？今天的專欄就到這，下次見！

小野的「走路回家」 台南台江是台灣千里步道的起點

作家小野10年前與台南社大小台江、大廟興學師生、賴清德在台南共同倡議催生台江山海圳綠道，如今台江山海圳綠道已擴大成為台灣...

班克斯又來了！「加油站的向日葵」惡搞梵谷估價5億

班克斯（Banksy）又來了！這位神秘的英國街頭藝術家，上月以自碎畫「垃圾桶中的愛」拍出台幣7.28億元高價。本月他另一...

國台圖時光車站特展 一覽日治時代26座手繪經典驛站

許多火車站存有城市的歷史與故事，國立台灣圖書館在11月3日至28日辦理「〈驛〉魚夫手繪時光車站特展」，盼透過作家魚夫畫說...

「省吃儉用買蘋果給養母吃」 長輩用藝術治療剪紙、拼貼、混色回顧那些生命歷程

團體開始前，我擺放媒材，工作人員和侯奶奶協助將大家的作品分類。奶奶們都表示團體次數實在太少了，詢問：「為什麼不能久一點？」表示還想再繼續…

【專業英文】ICU、ER、BP 這些簡稱是什麼意思啊？

希小編最近在網路上看到一些很荒謬的中文簡稱，像是澳打（澳洲打工）、情勒（情緒勒索）、估咩（Google Map）等等，看得讓人啼笑皆非。不過反過來想想，英文裡也有許多這種簡稱，特別是在醫療機構，有些專有名詞實在太長了，常常會用簡稱代替，今天就來認識一下這些簡稱吧！

