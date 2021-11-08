【生活英文】「the other day」到底是哪天？
之前有教過大家要怎麼講「下下禮拜」、「前天」的英文，那麼這次小編又要來考考大家啦！燈燈燈～請問：常聽到的 the other day 是哪天咧？是改天、前幾天還是隔天？選好了嗎？往下滑就知道囉！
過去的某天
the other day
公布解答！the other day 表示「前幾天」，也就等同於 a few days ago 啦！注意寫句子時，一定要使用過去式唷～來看個例子：
I watched Soul the other day and cried my eyes out in the theater.（我前幾天去看《靈魂急轉彎》，在電影院裡面哭得死去活來。）
那麼舉一反三，the other night 意思就是「前幾天晚上」，例如：
A: I played basketball with Aaron Yan at a riverside park the other night.（我前幾天晚上和炎亞綸在河濱公園打籃球欸。）
B: Seriously?（真假啊？）
the next day
再來一個實用的片語，如果你在敘述一件過去發生的事情，「隔天」可不能使用 tomorrow ，而是要用 the next day，因為 tomorrow 只能用在未來式唷！例如：
I climbed Xiangshan with my friends last Friday. It turned out that, the next day, I suffered from DOMS and couldn’t get out of my bed.（我上星期五和朋友去爬象山。結果隔天我整個鐵腿，下不了床。）
未來的某天
another time, sometime
如果想要講「改天，過一陣子」再做某件事，英文中我們會用 another time 或者 sometime。來看個例子：
A: Do you want to go to Ximending after work? I heard that there is a newly opened Japanese grocery store.（你下班後想不想去西門町？聽說有一間新開的日本雜貨店耶。）
B: Maybe another time. We have confirmed several local cases recently.（過一陣子吧。我們最近有好幾例本土確診。）
另一個情境是你在路上遇到熟人，短暫寒暄要結束對話時這麼說：
A: Hey, let’s catch up sometime!（嘿，我們改天出來聚聚吧！）
B: Yeah. When?（好啊。約什麼時候？）
A: … I’m just being polite.（…我只是在說客套話。）
someday
這個字也是要使用未來式，意思是「將來、有朝一日」，通常時間會拉得蠻長遠的唷～來看個例子：
A: I will marry Garry Hsu someday!（我總有一天要嫁給許光漢！）
B: Get real.（醒醒好嗎。）
some day
如果把兩個字分開來，some day 則是指未來「特定的某天」唷～比起 someday 來說時間也比較近～例如：
A: Honey, do you remember our wedding anniversary?（親愛的，你記得我們的結婚紀念日是幾號嗎？）
B: … Some day in December?（…12月的某一天嗎？）
以上這些用在過去和未來的「那些天」都會了嗎？今天的專欄就到這，下次見！
延伸閱讀
1.【NG 英文】『下下下星期』的英文千萬別說next next next week
2.【NG 英文】『前天』英文怎麼說？絕對不是yesterday's yesterday！
3.【介係詞分辨】『三天後』的英文是after three days 還是in three days？
延伸閱讀
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言