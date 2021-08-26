聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00
會考生活英語／【校園篇】 語言中心英文測驗
★單字
1. fail [ fel ] v. n. 失敗、不及格（國中基本1200字）
2. score [ skor ] v. 得分、得勝 n. 分數、成績（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. between A and B 在A和B之間
2. fail the test 考試不及格
This is a language center’s announcement about the results of an English test.
這是某語言中心英文測驗結果的公告。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
For the English test／last week,／10 students／scored 90 or higher.
關於英文考試／上週的，／10位學生／得分90以上。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
So they need to take it again next week!
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. How many students are there in the class?
(A) 40 students
(B) 45 students
(C) 50 students
2. How many students scored 90 and above?
(A) 5
(B) 10
(C) 30
3. How many students need to take the test again?
(A) 5
(B) 10
(C) 30.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
So they need to／take it again／next week!
所以他們需要／重考一次／下週！
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (A)
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
共 0 則留言
規範發布
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言