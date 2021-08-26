會考生活英語／【校園篇】 語言中心英文測驗

★單字

1. fail [ fel ] v. n. 失敗、不及格（國中基本1200字） 2. score [ skor ] v. 得分、得勝 n. 分數、成績（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. between A and B 在A和B之間 2. fail the test 考試不及格

This is a language center’s announcement about the results of an English test.

這是某語言中心英文測驗結果的公告。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

For the English test／last week,／10 students／scored 90 or higher.

關於英文考試／上週的，／10位學生／得分90以上。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

So they need to take it again next week!

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How many students are there in the class?

(A) 40 students

(B) 45 students

(C) 50 students

2. How many students scored 90 and above?

(A) 5

(B) 10

(C) 30

3. How many students need to take the test again?

(A) 5

(B) 10

(C) 30.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

So they need to／take it again／next week!

所以他們需要／重考一次／下週！

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (A)

