會考生活英語／【交通篇】 停車場

★ 單字

1. public [ˋpʌblɪk] adj. 公共的(國中基本1200字) 2. maximum [ˋmæksəməm] n. 最大值、最大限度(國中挑戰800字)

★ 實用字詞

1. public holiday 國定假日 2. rent 動詞為租用,名詞為租金 3. parking lot 停車場

Here’s the information of LetMePark parking lot.

以下是「讓我停」停車場的資訊。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

Call us/if you/want to/rent for/a month/or a year.

打給我們/若您/想要/租車位/一個月/或一年。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Always lock your car doors and check before you leave.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. If David has only NTD 100 in his pocket, how many hours can he park after Monday 8 a.m.?

(A) 2 hours

(B) 3 hours

(C) More than 4 hours

2. If Wendy wants to park her car on Dragon Boat Festival, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., how much should she pay in total?

(A) NTD 160

(B) NTD 200

(C) NTD 250

3. Toby would like to rent a parking space for one month, how can he reserve the space?

(A) By app

(B) By email

(C) By phone

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Always/lock your/car doors/and check/before you leave.

總是/鎖上您的/車門/並檢查/在你離開前

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)

