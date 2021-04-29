【看時事學英文】菲利普親王逝世 「致哀」、「立遺囑」英文怎麼說？

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

菲利普親王在四月份以高齡 99 歲逝世了。讓我們透過影片回顧他和英國女王之間的故事，以及他對皇室所做的貢獻吧！

看完影片後，大家是不是也非常佩服菲利普親王一生的貢獻呢？那麼，今天希平方整理了一些新聞中跟去世、弔唁相關的單字片語，我們一起來學學吧！

「去世、逝世」的說法

◎ pass away / on

如果想要禮貌地表達某人「離世、去世」，可以說 pass away 或者 pass on。例如：

The news that my friend passed away kept me up all night.（我朋友過世的消息讓我徹夜難眠。）

I still remember the day my grandma passed on—I was holding her cold hands in the hospital, and it was raining heavily out there.（我還記得我祖母過世的那一天－－我在醫院裡握著她冰冷的雙手，而外面正在下著大雨。）

◎ lose someone

在演講稿或者社群媒體上，則常常見到 lose someone 這種委婉的表達方式，意思是「失去某人、某人離我們而去」。例如：

Many people still can’t believe that we lost Kobe Bryant.（很多人還是不敢相信 Kobe Bryant 已經離我們而去。）

Tonight we lost a hero—a hero that dedicated his life to our nation, a hero that bravely fought against terrorism.（今晚，我們失去了一個英雄－－一個為我們的國家奉獻一生的英雄、一個勇敢打擊恐怖主義的英雄。）

◎ obituary

如果是報紙上的「訃聞」，英文則叫做 obituary。來看個例子：

I read your mother’s obituary in the newspaper. If you need any help, I’m always here for you.（我在報紙上讀到你母親的訃聞了。如果你需要任何幫忙，我會一直支持你的。）

遺囑

◎ make a will

Will 當作名詞時，除了可以表示「意志；決心」之外，也有「遺囑」的意思。前面再搭配動詞 make，make a will 就表示「立遺囑」。例如：

Without making a will, the father’s estate is going to his only daughter.（在沒有立遺囑的狀況下，那位父親的財產會歸他唯一的女兒所有。）

◎ put something in one’s will

那如果是要「在遺囑中註記、記載某些事項」，則可以使用動詞 put，寫成 put something in one’s will。例如：

My father put it in his will that he would like to choose cremation.（我父親在遺囑中提到他想要選擇火葬。）

弔唁

◎ offer one’s condolences

Condolence 為名詞「哀悼、弔唁」，而 offer one’s condolences 就表示「致哀、表達哀痛之情」，是非常正式的用法唷。來看個例句：

The mayor offered her condolences to people who perished in the train accident.（市長向那些在火車意外中罹難的人致哀。）

◎ accept one’s condolences

另外，若是在喪禮等正式場合，除了可以說：I’m sorry to hear your loss.（我很遺憾你失去親友。）還可以說：accept my / our condolences，意思是請對方「接受你的慰問」。例如：

Please accept our condolences for your loss.（請接受我們對你痛失親友的慰問。）

哀悼

◎ mourn / grieve (for someone)

Mourn 和 grieve 都有「為某人的去世而哀傷」的意思，後面也可以搭配介係詞 for。來看幾個例子：

April 9 became a national day of mourning in the UK. The bell in Westminster Abbey rang 99 times, and flags around the country were lowered to half-mast.（4 月 9 日成為英國的全國哀悼日。西敏寺的鐘敲響了 99 次，全國的旗幟也都降至半旗。）

Teresa is still grieving for his brother.（Teresa 還沉浸在痛失兄長的悲傷之中。）

◎ a black day

黑色象徵悲傷、不幸，所以 a black day 表示「悲傷的、黑暗的一天」。有時我們會在新聞中看到媒體描述 a black day for the nation，意思就是「舉國哀痛的一天」。再來看個例句：

When the young, talented singer passed away, it became a black day in his girlfriend’s life.（那名年輕有才華的歌手去世那天，成為了他女朋友生命中最黑暗的一天。）

今天的專欄就到這裡啦。雖然死亡這個話題有點沉重，但卻是每個人必經的課題，藉由這個時事，大家也可以多多思考自己是怎麼面對生離死別的難關唷，我們下次見。

