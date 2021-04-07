【老師救救我】都是保險「insurance」和「coverage」差在哪呢？

最近小編身體微恙，頻頻跑醫院，趕緊去買了一張醫療險，順便也幫家裡的中年大貓買了寵物醫療險，為彼此的未來做點保障...不過啊，說到保險，常常會有學生會問 insurance 和 coverage 這兩個英文單字有什麼差別，不都是保險嗎？今天就讓剛買保險的小編來幫各位解惑！

insurance 和 coverage 的差別

◎ insurance

首先來看一下字典中 insurance 的 英文解釋 ：an agreement in which you pay a company money and they pay your costs if you have an accident, injury, etc.。所以說，insurance 就是我們和保險公司簽訂的「合約（an agreement）」，我們付給公司錢，如果有什麼意外時，他們再幫你支付費用，來看個例子：

The agent who arranges your insurance will charge fees as well as receiving a commission.（負責規劃你的保險的經紀人會收取費用並獲得佣金。）

The company highly recommends that people take out travel insurance on all holidays.（這家公司強力推薦人們在所有假期購買旅平險。）

※ 這邊可以注意一下，購買保險時常常會用 take out 這個動詞片語來表示「投保」喔，也可以用 obtain（取得）、purchase（購買）等動詞。

◎ coverage

那 coverage 的 英文解釋 則是：financial protection so that you get money if something bad happens，所以 coverage 就是協議產生的「經濟保障（financial protection）」，要先和保險公司買保險（insurance）後，才會有這樣的保障，來看個例子：

The majority of workers in that country work long hours for low wages, with no insurance coverage or legal protection.（那個國家大部分的勞工們工時長、薪水少，又沒有保險或法律保障。）

Before you purchase any types of insurance, it is essential for you to be aware of all the details and available coverage on the insurance policy.（當你購買任何類型的保險前，你必須要了解保單所有的細節和提供的保障。）

insure 和 cover 的差別

◎ insure

接下來我們來看看 insurance 的動詞 insure 的用法，insure 指的是「投保」、「幫...買保險」、「為...提供保險」，例如：

The house is insured for a million dollars.（這棟房子投保了 100 萬美元。）

It is advisable to insure all the collection of oil paintings against theft and damage.（建議您幫所有的油畫收藏投保，以免遭竊或損害。）

◎ cover

那 coverage 的動詞則是 cover 則是「保障、負擔」，一樣也是先投保（insure）後，才會有後續的保障、負擔（cover），通常搭配的主詞會是 insurance，例如：

We are deeply sorry that the treatment isn’t covered by your health insurance.（很遺憾，您的醫療險並由沒有負擔這個診療項目喔。）

Does your travel insurance cover you against the loss or theft of luggage?（你的旅行保險能爲行李遺失或失竊提供保險補償嗎？）

大家學會了嗎？只要記得 insurance 是和保險公司簽訂的合約，而 coverage 就是合約提供的保障，這樣就不會搞錯啦！

