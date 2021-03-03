聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00
會考生活英語／【校園篇】 婚禮
★單字
1. delicious [dɪˋlɪʃəs] adj. 好吃的（國中基本1200字）
2. couple [ˋkʌpl ] n. 一對、一雙、伴侶（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. a perfect match 完美的配對
2. 5-star hotel 五星級飯店
Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about a wedding.
杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論一場婚禮的事。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
The couple was／a perfect match／for each other.
這對新人是／完美的配對／對彼此來說。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
It was at a 5-star hotel in Taichung, and the food was so delicious.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. When was the wedding?
(A) Next weekend
(B) This weekend
(C) Last weekend
2. Where was the wedding?
(A) At a hotel
(B) At a hostel
(C) At a motel
3. Did Jack enjoy the food at the wedding?
(A) Yes, he did.
(B) No, he didn't.
(C) He had no comment on it.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
It was at／a 5-star hotel／in Taichung,／and the food was／so delicious.
是在／一家五星級飯店／在台中，／而且食物／都很好吃。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (A)
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
共 0 則留言
規範發布
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言