會考生活英語／【校園篇】 婚禮

★單字

1. delicious [dɪˋlɪʃəs] adj. 好吃的（國中基本1200字） 2. couple [ˋkʌpl ] n. 一對、一雙、伴侶（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. a perfect match 完美的配對 2. 5-star hotel 五星級飯店

Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about a wedding.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論一場婚禮的事。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The couple was／a perfect match／for each other.

這對新人是／完美的配對／對彼此來說。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It was at a 5-star hotel in Taichung, and the food was so delicious.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When was the wedding?

(A) Next weekend

(B) This weekend

(C) Last weekend

2. Where was the wedding?

(A) At a hotel

(B) At a hostel

(C) At a motel

3. Did Jack enjoy the food at the wedding?

(A) Yes, he did.

(B) No, he didn't.

(C) He had no comment on it.

It was at／a 5-star hotel／in Taichung,／and the food was／so delicious.

是在／一家五星級飯店／在台中，／而且食物／都很好吃。

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (A)