快訊

口袋裡的家國？郵票定格的「華人認同」變遷史

玉山上午7時5分降三月雪 目前持續中

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 婚禮

聯合新聞網 / 致理科技大學陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

1. delicious [dɪˋlɪʃəs] adj. 好吃的（國中基本1200字）

2. couple [ˋkʌpl ] n. 一對、一雙、伴侶（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. a perfect match 完美的配對

2. 5-star hotel 五星級飯店

Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about a wedding.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論一場婚禮的事。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The couple was／a perfect match／for each other.

這對新人是／完美的配對／對彼此來說。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It was at a 5-star hotel in Taichung, and the food was so delicious.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When was the wedding?

(A) Next weekend

(B) This weekend

(C) Last weekend

2. Where was the wedding?

(A) At a hotel

(B) At a hostel

(C) At a motel

3. Did Jack enjoy the food at the wedding?

(A) Yes, he did.

(B) No, he didn't.

(C) He had no comment on it.

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It was at／a 5-star hotel／in Taichung,／and the food was／so delicious.

是在／一家五星級飯店／在台中，／而且食物／都很好吃。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (A)

考題 多益 會考 婚禮 解答

相關新聞

【電影裡的英文】跨年票房冠軍《靈魂急轉彎》 成人看了會落淚的動畫片

由《腦筋急轉彎》導演執導的皮克斯新作《靈魂急轉彎》原定於六月上映，不過因為疫情的關係目前暫定延後五個月上映，喜愛皮克斯的朋友們不妨先來看看預告片過過癮吧！

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 婚禮

1. delicious [dɪˋlɪʃəs] adj. 好吃的（國中基本1200字） 2. couple [ˋkʌpl ] n. 一對、一雙、伴侶（國中挑戰800字）

為國民法官熱身？校園模擬法庭裡的大審判家

司法院推動校園裡的國民法官模擬法庭，預計今年可以突破300場次，這個數字有其里程碑的意義。打從司法院校園模擬法庭推出後，為何讓老師申請絡繹不絕？這個活動的內容是什麼？走入校園的意義在哪裡？同學們為何會反應熱烈？

【生活英文】計畫永遠趕不上變化！延期、延誤、拖延症英文怎麼說？

最近因為疫情的關係，學校都紛紛「延後」開學，大家寒假作業是不是也都「延遲」了好幾天才終於寫完呢？偷偷說，小編以前也是，只要放假就非常愛「拖延」，連上課有時候都會不小心「遲到」呢！所以今天小編就要來教大家，各種跟「延後」有關的單字要怎麼說！

每天忙工作又忙小孩 哪還擠得出時間？—五個善用碎片時間的小祕訣

常有人問我：「每天忙工作又忙小孩，哪裡還擠得出時間呢？」 我們通常認為「能夠有意義運用的時間」至少得有半小時，才算完整；想要真正做點事，肯定得超過三小時。但是有了孩子之後，還要上班工作...

紐時賞析／歐洲撒錢救企業 該倒不倒更慘？

France and other European countries are spending enormous su...

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。