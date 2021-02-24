會考生活英語／【工作篇】 面試邀請
★ 單字
1. invitation [͵ɪnvəˋteʃən] n. 邀請函（國中挑戰800字）
2. position [pəˋzɪʃən] n. 職位（國中挑戰800字）
3. pleased [plizd] adj. 高興的；滿意的（國中挑戰800字）
★ 實用字詞
1. apply for + N 申請……
2. advertise 刊登廣告；宣傳
3. look forward to + N/V-ing 期待……
4. HR Department是Human Resources Department（人力資源部門）的簡稱。
James is reading an email from BCB Computer about the upcoming interview.
James正在讀來自BCB 電腦公司的電子郵件，通知關於即將面試的事。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Thank you for applying for / the position advertised／in February 17’s Taiwan News.
感謝您申請／刊登的職位／在二月十七日的台灣新聞報。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Our department head would like to know more about your excellent ideas and experience in marketing.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Where did James see the job ad?
(A) On TV.
(B) On the Internet.
(C) In the newspaper.
2. What may James do on the morning of the 26th?
(A) Meet Mr. Carson.
(B) Write to Lisa Meyers.
(C) Look for another job.
3. Which of the following is NOT true?
(A) Lisa Meyers works for Mr. Carson.
(B) The BCB computer has given James a job.
(C) James knows how to sell things for a company.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Our department head would like to／know more about your excellent ideas／and experience in marketing.
我們的部門主管想要／多了解您出色的想法／和在行銷方面的經驗。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)
