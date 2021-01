年度暢銷書介紹超夯學習方法 「原子習慣」如何用在課室學習？

After years of whipping up large vegan meals for an ashram in the mountains outside Rio de Janeiro, Luiza de Marilac Tavares found herself out of a job when the pandemic forced the center to shut down. 路易莎.塔瓦雷斯為巴西里約熱內盧郊區山上一座印度教靜修所製作團膳素食多年,卻因新冠肺炎疫情導致靜修所關閉而失業。

2021-01-13 16:16