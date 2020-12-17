會考生活英語／【求職篇】 面試準備

★ 單字

1. interview [ˋɪntɚ͵vju] n./v. 面試；訪談（國中基本1200字） 2. sound [saʊnd] v. 聽起來（國中基本1200字） 3. suit [sut] n. 西裝；套裝（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. do + 人 + a favor 表「幫忙某人」，意同於help。 2. dress code 穿著要求；服裝規定 3. look one’s best 展現某人最好的模樣 4. foolproof choice 萬無一失的選擇

James is asking his friend, Becky, about what to wear to a job interview.

James正在詢問他的朋友Becky 去工作面試的服裝打扮。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

But I don’t know／what I should wear.

但我不知道／我應該穿什麼。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Always wear something that makes you look your best.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where are James and Becky?

(A) At the office

(B) On the phone

(C) At a coffee shop

2. What will James most likely wear tomorrow?

(A) A new T-shirt and jeans

(B) A shirt, pants and, a tie

(C) A black jacket, a hat, and shorts

3. What does James mean in the end?

(A) Becky is smart enough to be a boss.

(B) He never knows who to ask for help.

(C) He believes what Becky just told him.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Always wear something／that makes you／look your best.

永遠穿著某些服裝／能讓你／看起來最棒。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)