快訊

「癌症只是數字遊戲」 得癌的機率很大程度取決於一事

情侶到「火鍋界LV」名店慶生遭老鼠鑽褲管 店員淡定捕鼠

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

會考生活英語／【求職篇】 面試準備

聯合新聞網 / 致理科大陳超明講座教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. interview [ˋɪntɚ͵vju] n./v. 面試；訪談（國中基本1200字）

2. sound [saʊnd] v. 聽起來（國中基本1200字）

3. suit [sut] n. 西裝；套裝（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. do + 人 + a favor 表「幫忙某人」，意同於help。

2. dress code 穿著要求；服裝規定

3. look one’s best 展現某人最好的模樣

4. foolproof choice 萬無一失的選擇

James is asking his friend, Becky, about what to wear to a job interview.

James正在詢問他的朋友Becky 去工作面試的服裝打扮。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

But I don’t know／what I should wear.

但我不知道／我應該穿什麼。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Always wear something that makes you look your best.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where are James and Becky?

(A) At the office

(B) On the phone

(C) At a coffee shop

2. What will James most likely wear tomorrow?

(A) A new T-shirt and jeans

(B) A shirt, pants and, a tie

(C) A black jacket, a hat, and shorts

3. What does James mean in the end?

(A) Becky is smart enough to be a boss.

(B) He never knows who to ask for help.

(C) He believes what Becky just told him.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Always wear something／that makes you／look your best.

永遠穿著某些服裝／能讓你／看起來最棒。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)

考題 面試 會考 西裝 國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

U值媒／認真老師的傷痛總是最深 偏鄉代理老師的故事

與貓老師說這句話的老師，通常是正式教師，而且是年資在二十年左右的老師。原因很簡單，大抵整理起來就是這樣：行政壓力、家長衝突、學生問題、教學阻力這幾大類。不能否認的，當你成為正式教師想要越認真面對問題，接著的衝突總是默默得出現在你身邊。像是，總務會發現到學校的建築與採購結果總是很難如願理想、資訊教師會發現入校的數位設備不是自己最需要的設備、導師會發現與家長溝通孩子的問題時，總是會被家長用萬種理由呼應、面對學生身心問題時，總是讓導師深感後援不足，甚至是各方壓力。有些老師則是積極的以自己的專長，引導著學生學習謀生技能，然後開展出一個又一個的機會，然後必須面對學校內部的衝突，然後獨自支持著自己的理想，然後獨自支持著想要跟著自己學習的學生。

會考生活英語／【求職篇】 面試準備

★ 單字 1. interview [ˋɪntɚ͵vju] n./v. 面試；訪談（國中基本1200字） 2. sound [saʊnd] v. 聽起來（國中基本1200字） 3. suit [sut] n. 西裝；套裝（國中挑戰800字）

【生活英文】教你點咖啡！「少冰」、「燕麥奶」的英文是什麼？

走進去國外的星巴克點餐可能會讓大家有點小膽怯，因為大家可能隱約記得星巴克的大小名稱好像跟人家不一樣，而且又太多選擇了不知道要怎麼說，真的很煩惱，今天我們一起來看看各種點咖啡的英文吧！

竹縣嘉豐幼兒園好美！ 獲紐約設計獎銀牌

新竹縣政府斥資1億5365萬元，打造公辦民營0至6歲托育園區「嘉豐幼兒園暨托嬰中心」，本月初正式揭牌啟用，而該建築以「色...

【生活英文】年齡「20 幾歲」、「35 歲上下」英文怎麼說？

相信大家都一定會講自己幾歲吧！但有時只想給個大概的歲數時，像是 30 幾、40 出頭，才驚覺不知道怎麼講。今天就讓小編來教教你怎麼說吧！

影／【一分鐘英語】at the school 跟 at school 到底哪裡不一樣？

加不加 the 這個問題真是大家從小到大的夢魘，因為中文冠詞概念很薄弱，導致我們每次加 the 的時候都一陣心虛，而且加不加 the 意思還不一樣！一起來看看這些字加不加 the 的意思有什麼差別吧！

紐時賞析／疫情經濟衰退毀滅性三記重拳 女性首當其衝

For millions of working women, the coronavirus pandemic has ...

紐時賞析／川普不認輸 美國大選選制壓力測試

While Donald Trump’s mission to subvert the election has so ...

丹鳳高中與績優閱讀學校 簽署6校「D-I-BOOK」選書師系統合作意向書

為提供新北學子閱讀創新教育模式，新北市立丹鳳高中今年主推的新北創新教育加速器計畫——丹鳳高中閱讀的移動城堡，學校歷經十個月的規劃與執行，在12月8日啟動六校閱讀學校策略聯盟暨「D-I-BOOK」選書師系統發布會

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 天候資訊

★ 單字 1. climate [ˋklaɪmɪt] n. 氣候（國中挑戰800字） 2. island [ˋaɪlənd] n. 島（國中基本1200字） 3. collect [kəˋlɛkt] v. 收集（國中基本1200字）

影／瀕臨絕種的石虎、印度豹、粉頭鴨 學動物保育相關詞彙

每次逛動物園時，小編都覺得飼育員很厲害，可以把各種動物都照顧地服服貼貼。溫馴的動物還好，但兇猛的獅子老虎是怎麼辦到的呢？一起來欣賞這支影片，看看南非的獅子女王是怎麼收服大貓的吧！

數感實驗室／老師的加班狀況

中小學老師的工作內容相當複雜：教學之餘還要輔導學生、協助行政、研習進修、跟家長溝通等等。教學細分下又有上課、備課、批改作...

熱門新聞

紅色審查？學生論文「我國」變「台灣」 華藝回應了

南華大學安排越南生超時打工 教部：110年停招境外生

陽明交大合校後校務多 候選人首創「校務長」等4職

放馬過來！南一中百年校慶辦文章找錯字活動 1字1萬元

全民國防師資培育過剩 修課教官嘆「準備流浪」

國防師資有多缺？教育部：以教甄開缺為準

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。