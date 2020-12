會考生活英語／【求職篇】 面試準備

★ 單字

1. interview [ˋɪntɚ͵vju] n./v. 面試;訪談(國中基本1200字) 2. sound [saʊnd] v. 聽起來(國中基本1200字) 3. suit [sut] n. 西裝;套裝(國中挑戰800字)

★ 實用字詞

1. do + 人 + a favor 表「幫忙某人」,意同於help。 2. dress code 穿著要求;服裝規定 3. look one’s best 展現某人最好的模樣 4. foolproof choice 萬無一失的選擇

James is asking his friend, Becky, about what to wear to a job interview.

James正在詢問他的朋友Becky 去工作面試的服裝打扮。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

But I don’t know/what I should wear.

但我不知道/我應該穿什麼。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Always wear something that makes you look your best.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. Where are James and Becky?

(A) At the office

(B) On the phone

(C) At a coffee shop

2. What will James most likely wear tomorrow?

(A) A new T-shirt and jeans

(B) A shirt, pants and, a tie

(C) A black jacket, a hat, and shorts

3. What does James mean in the end?

(A) Becky is smart enough to be a boss.

(B) He never knows who to ask for help.

(C) He believes what Becky just told him.

解答:

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)