會考生活英語／【求職篇】 面試準備
★ 單字
1. interview [ˋɪntɚ͵vju] n./v. 面試；訪談（國中基本1200字）
2. sound [saʊnd] v. 聽起來（國中基本1200字）
3. suit [sut] n. 西裝；套裝（國中挑戰800字）
★ 實用字詞
1. do + 人 + a favor 表「幫忙某人」，意同於help。
2. dress code 穿著要求；服裝規定
3. look one’s best 展現某人最好的模樣
4. foolproof choice 萬無一失的選擇
James is asking his friend, Becky, about what to wear to a job interview.
James正在詢問他的朋友Becky 去工作面試的服裝打扮。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
But I don’t know／what I should wear.
但我不知道／我應該穿什麼。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Always wear something that makes you look your best.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Where are James and Becky?
(A) At the office
(B) On the phone
(C) At a coffee shop
2. What will James most likely wear tomorrow?
(A) A new T-shirt and jeans
(B) A shirt, pants and, a tie
(C) A black jacket, a hat, and shorts
3. What does James mean in the end?
(A) Becky is smart enough to be a boss.
(B) He never knows who to ask for help.
(C) He believes what Becky just told him.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Always wear something／that makes you／look your best.
永遠穿著某些服裝／能讓你／看起來最棒。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)
