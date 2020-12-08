快訊

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 天候資訊

聯合新聞網 / 致理科大陳超明講座教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. climate [ˋklaɪmɪt] n. 氣候（國中挑戰800字）

2. island [ˋaɪlənd] n. 島（國中基本1200字）

3. collect [kəˋlɛkt] v. 收集（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. northern hemisphere 北半球

2. all year round 一整年地

3. chance of rain/temperature (Celsius) 降雨機會／氣溫（攝氏）

4. agency 機構；局處單位。travel agency則指「旅行社」。

Here is the climate information on an island in the northern hemisphere all year round.

以下是某座位於北半球的島嶼上全年的天候資訊。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

All the data was collected／during 2010-2019／and studied by National Weather Agency.

所有資料被收集／在2010-2019年期間／而且由國立氣象局所研究。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

To get more information for travel planning, please email or visit us: #NWA Service.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where may this information be found?

(A) The city hospital

(B) Tourist Information Center

(C) A history report

2. When is the weather dry on the island?

(A) In winter

(B) In summer

(C) In spring

3. What is NOT true?

(A) It’s hot and humid on the island during summer vacation.

(B) The information shows the island’s climate during the past 10 years.

(C) The temperature on the island is never below 10°C all year round.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

To get more information／for travel planning,／please email or visit us: #NWA Service.

欲獲得更多資訊／以利旅遊規劃，／請電郵或搜尋關鍵字NWA Service拜訪我們的網站。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (C)

考題 會考 氣象局 國中會考生活英語

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 天候資訊

★ 單字 1. climate [ˋklaɪmɪt] n. 氣候（國中挑戰800字） 2. island [ˋaɪlənd] n. 島（國中基本1200字） 3. collect [kəˋlɛkt] v. 收集（國中基本1200字）

