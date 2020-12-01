快訊

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 留校晚自習

聯合新聞網 / 致理科大陳超明講座教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. group [grup] n. 團體；群組（國中基本1200字）

2. end [ɛnd] v. 結束（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. post 張貼；發布。也可當名詞，表「一則貼文」。

2. make better use of + N 表「更加善用……」，是make good use of的比較級用法。

3. cram school 補習班，具「填鴨」之貶意，另可說tutoring class或learning center。

4. second 原指「第二的」或「秒」，在此表「贊同；附議」。

Mr. Wang is posting his idea of staying late in school on his class’ group page.

王老師正在班級群組專頁上發布貼文，提出留校晚自習的想法。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

It’s time for us／to make better use／of our time.

我們該是時候／要更加善用／我們的時間。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Why don’t we stay in school for two more hours every day?

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Why do some students like the idea of staying late in school?

(A) Some of them don’t do their homework.

(B) They don’t have enough classes every day.

(C) They are going to have a big test.

2. What time will the students go home if they decide to stay late?

(A) 16:30

(B) 18:00

(C) 18:30

3. What can we know from the group page?

(A) The students from Class 907 can share their ideas on it.

(B) So far only two students like Mr. Wang’s idea.

(C) The students will study in school without the teacher’s help.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Why don’t we stay in school／for two more hours／every day.

我們何不待在學校／多兩小時／每天。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (A)

會考 國中會考生活英語

