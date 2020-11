會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 感恩節

★單字

poor [ pʊr ] adj. 貧窮的(國中基本1200字) Thanksgiving [͵θæŋksˋgɪvɪŋ ] n. 感恩節(國中挑戰800字) serve [ sɝv ] n. 服務、供應、招待(國中挑戰800字)

★實用字詞

1. poor原本是形容詞,前面加上the,意指貧窮的人。 2. led by 在某人帶領下

This is the Charity Club’s announcement about a Thanksgiving charity event.

這是學校慈善社關於「感恩節」慈善活動的公告。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

The Charity Club/will hold/a food serving event/at the ABC Church.

慈善社/將舉辦/一場供餐活動/在ABC教堂。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Led by teachers, we will serve food to the poor on Thursday.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. Where is the event?

(A) At a club

(B) At a school

(C) At a church

2. Who will they serve?

(A) The rich

(B) The poor

(C) The teachers

3. When should students register?

(A) By Tuesday

(B) By Wednesday

(C) By Thursday

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Led by teachers,/we will serve food/to the poor/on Thursday.

在老師們帶領下,/我們將供餐/為了貧窮的人/於星期四。

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (B)