會考生活英語／【校園篇】 留學返國

★單字 abroad [əˋbrɔd] adv. 在國外(國中基本1200字)

★實用字詞 1. study abroad 留學 2. go online 上線 3. shut down 關閉

Zoe is telling Jack why she returned to Taiwan.

柔伊正在告訴杰克她為什麼會回台灣。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

Due to/the “COVID-19” outbreak,/my school/is going fully online.

因為/「新冠肺炎」爆發,/我的學校/全面線上授課。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

The US university shut down the campus and I had to come home.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. When did Zoe come back?

(A) Next month

(B) This month

(C) Last month

2. What is the school doing?

(A) Going home

(B) Going online

(C) Going offline

3. Which one is incorrect?

(A) The campus was shut down

(B) There was no food

(C) The university was affected by COVID-19

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

The US University/shut down the campus/and I had to/come home.

美國大學/關閉校園,/而我只好/回家。

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (B)