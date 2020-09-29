快訊

影／【一分鐘英語】都是「聽」 hear 跟 listen 到底差在哪裡呢？

聯合新聞網 / 希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

影片中老師非常詳細的解釋了 hear 跟 listen 的差別，也有完整的例句來介紹，相信大家看完應該都不會再搞混了吧！如果忘記的話沒關係，再來複習一下吧！

之前小編在 聽我說！hear 和 listen 怎麼用？ 也有教過大家 hear 跟 listen 的差別以及用法，還有補充一些跟 hear 與 listen 相關的片語，不知道大家還有沒有印象。所以今天小編就要來幫大家複習一下，考考大家是不是真的都懂了！

小試身手

Q1.

If you _____ carefully, you can _____ the sound of the air conditioning.

(A) hear、listen (B) listen、hear

(C) hear、listen to (D) listen to、hear

Q2.

Did you _____ that BTS is coming to Taiwan to perform for the New Year's Eve concert?

(A) hear (B) listen

(C) listen to (D) hear of

Q3.

A：Why have you been listening to the podcast lately?

B：I want to improve my _____ comprehension.

(A) hearing (B) listening

(C) listen (D) hear

Q4.

Despite suffering from a _____ loss, he still managed to keep up in class.

(A) listen (B) listening

(C) hear (D) hearing

答案：

B、A、B、D

解析：

Q1：

If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of the air conditioning.（如果你仔細聽的話，您會聽到空調的聲音。）

第一題前面因為是要說「如果你仔細聽」，所以是一種「集中注意力，主動地聆聽」的動作，因此我們會用 listen。而後面只是單純要表達「可以聽到空調聲音」的這個「能力」，所以要用 hear 喔！

Q2：

Did you hear that BTS is coming to Taiwan to perform for the New Year's Eve concert?（你有聽說 BTS 要來台灣表演跨年演唱會嗎？）

這裡的 hear 可以解釋為「聽說」，因為是「在偶然的情況下，不經意地聽見。」 因此要用 (A) hear 喔！

Q3：

A：Why have you been listening to the podcast lately?（你最近為什麼在聽那個 Podcast 了？）

B：I want to improve my listening comprehension.（我想要提升我的聽力理解能力。）

這題我們可以先從 comprehension「理解」這個字來判斷，要可以「理解」某個東西的話，就必須要「專心的聽」，因此可以先將 (A) 跟 (D) 選項刪除。接著我們再來判斷詞性，由於這裡是要表達「聽力的理解能力」，因此可以判斷答案為形容詞的 (B) listening。

Q4：

Despite suffering from a hearing loss, he still managed to keep up in class.

（即使聽力受損，他還是試圖跟上班上的進度。）

這題想要表達的是「聽力受損」，就是代表可以聽到聲音的這個「能力」有損害，因此要選擇能代表聽覺這個「能力」的 hear，而由於這裡是指「聽力、聽覺」有受損，所以要改成名詞 (D) hearing 的形式。

進階挑戰

Q1.

A；Have you _____ Kevin lately?

B；No, I haven't. I wonder what he's up to.

(A) heard about (B) heard of

(C) heard from (D) heard

Q2.

Have you ever _____ the idiom "Birds of a feather flock together"?

(A) heard about (B) heard of

(C) heard from (D) heard

Q3.

The police _____ to their conversations on the phone.

(A) listened for (B) listened in

答案：

C、B、B

解析：

Q1：

A；Have you heard from Kevin lately?（你最近有聽到 Kevin 的消息嗎？）

B；No, I haven't. I wonder what he's up to.（我沒有耶。不知道他最近在幹嘛。）

hear from 表示「從...得到消息」，通常是指收到來信或是有電話聯繫。對話中 A 詢問 B 是否有 Kevin 的消息，因此可以確定答案為 (C) heard from。

Q2：

Have you ever heard of the idiom "Birds of a feather flock together"?（你聽過「物以類聚」這個諺語嗎？）

hear of 表示「聽說過某事物或人的存在」，所以要詢問某人有沒有聽過什麼東西就可以用 (B) heard of。而 (A) heard about 是指「聽說過與某人或某物相關的事」，所以也與題意不符。

Q3：

The police listened in to their conversations on the phone.（警方在電話上竊聽他們的對話。）

這題是考 listen 相關的用法。(A) listened for 可以用來表示專心地「靜待某個聲音的出現」，而 (B) listened in 則有「偷聽、監聽」的意思，因此較能切合題意。另外 listened in 還有「收聽廣播電台」的意思，所以我們也可以說 I listened in to ICRT. 來表達「我收聽 ICRT 電台」。

上面的題目大家都答對了嗎？以後如果看到一樣的考題不要再搞混啦！

