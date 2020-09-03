影／在家工作的話 會發生什麼事情呢？

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

因為國外疫情尚未結束，許多人還是在家裡上班。在家上班聽起來很美好，不過實際上又是如何呢？一起來看看這部幽默的影片吧！

看完影片後，你是否還嚮往在家工作呢？別急別急，在下定論前，小編先教你用英文描述各種在家工作的利與弊（the pros and cons of working from home），來看看在家工作到底適不適合你！

在家工作的優點

在家工作的好處不外乎就是不需要人擠人通勤、更自由的時間規劃、能隨時隨地放鬆休息、伸展拉筋，也不用被同事的交談聲或主管訓話的聲音干擾等等，我們來看看如何用英文來表達這些優點吧！

1. You don’t have to commute during rush hour packed like sardines on a train or bus every workday.（你不需要在尖峰時期通勤，每天在火車或公車上擠得像沙丁魚一樣。）

2. You can work quietly without being disturbed by other colleagues chatting, coughing, or lecturing.（你可以安靜地工作，不會被其他同事的閒聊、咳嗽、訓話干擾。）

3. You can have a flexible schedule, having lunch and taking a break whenever you like.（你的時間安排會更有彈性，隨時都可以吃午餐或休息。）

4. You might feel less stressed and be able to concentrate better when no one is peeking at your screen every time they pass your seat.（沒有人會經過你座位時偷看你的螢幕，你會感到較少的壓力、更能專心。）

5. When you are tired, your bed or yoga mat is just around the corner. Taking a nap or stretching a bit helps reduce fatigue and stress.（感到疲倦時，你的床和瑜珈墊就在旁邊。睡個午覺或伸展一下有助於減少疲勞和壓力。）

6. You can cook healthy food and save some money, though ordering a takeaway from Uber Eats and Foodpanda might be a more tempting option.（你可以料理健康的食物，省下一些錢，雖然直接叫 Uber Eats 和空腹熊貓的外送可能更吸引人。）

在家工作的缺點

雖然在家工作聽起來很夢幻，實際上也可能會遇到不少問題，像是家中的各種誘惑、寵物或家人的製造的噪音，或是少了同事的陪伴而感到寂寞。看來要在家當個高生產力的良好員工也不太容易啊，來看看要如何用英文來描述這些問題吧！

1. You might suffer other sorts of distractions—your pets and kids playing around, family members talking on the phone loudly, and jobless neighbors watching TV shows all day long, for example.（可能會有其他事情使你分心－－譬如到處玩耍的寵物或小孩，大聲講電話的家人，還有整天看電視的無業鄰居。）

2. Working from home in summer without air conditioning is unbearable, while the cost of leaving the air conditioner on all day is equally unbearable.（炎熱的夏日不開冷氣在家工作十分難受，但冷氣開一整天的費用也同樣令人難受。）

3. You might find it hard to focus when there are so many temptations all around you. What about the series on Netflix you’ve been watching or the novel you’re halfway through?（那麼多誘惑在身旁，你可能會覺得難以專心。來看一下你正在追的 Netflix 影集或是讀到一半的小說吧？）

4. Without the formal working environment of the office, you tend to get sluggish and work at a snail's pace.（沒有辦公室正式的工作環境，你容易變得懶散，工作慢得像蝸牛。）

5. You might feel isolated, lonely, and bored working at home. You miss gossiping with your besties about the people you both hate and being amused at the silly jokes made by your talented colleague.（你在家工作可能會感到孤單、寂寞又無聊。你想念和好友講你們都討厭的人的八卦，懷念你多才多藝的同事講的笑話。）

6. When it comes to online meetings, a bad connection can easily get on people’s nerves, not to mention those constant background noises from everyone’s house or neighborhood.（視訊會議時，不順暢的網路容易讓人不爽，更別提那些從每個人家中或社區不停傳來的背景噪音。）

說了這麼多，如果有機會在家工作的話，小編還是想嘗試看看啦！

