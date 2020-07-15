紐時賞析／新冠疫情添傷兵─知名醫學期刊

快訊

聯合報 / 紐時賞析
醫學期刊刺胳針將一篇使用羥氯奎寧新冠病患有明顯較高的死亡和心律不整風險的論文撤除。路透
醫學期刊刺胳針將一篇使用羥氯奎寧新冠病患有明顯較高的死亡和心律不整風險的論文撤除。路透

The Pandemic Claims New Victims: Prestigious Medical Journals

新冠疫情添傷兵－知名醫學期刊

One study promised that popular blood-pressure drugs were safe for people infected with the coronavirus. Another paper warned that anti-malaria drugs endorsed by President Donald Trump actually were dangerous to these patients.

一份研究報告保證大家普遍使用的血壓藥對新冠病毒感染者很安全，另一篇論文則警告，總統川普背書的抗瘧疾藥物實際上對這些患者是危險的。

The studies, published in the New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet, were retracted shortly after publication, following an outcry from researchers who saw obvious flaws.

分別發表在《新英格蘭醫學期刊》與《刺胳針》的這兩篇研究報告，在其他研究人員發現明顯瑕疵並強烈抗議後，旋即被撤下。

The hasty retractions, on the same day last month, have alarmed scientists worldwide who fear that the rush for research on the coronavirus has overwhelmed the peer review process and opened the door to fraud, threatening the credibility of respected medical journals just when they are needed most.

兩篇報告上個月同一天被倉促撤下，令全球科學家震驚，擔憂大家爭相投入新冠病毒的研究，致使同儕審查過程難以負荷，並為造假開了大門，在我們最需要那些備受敬重的醫學期刊之際，危及這些期刊的信譽。

Peer review is supposed to safeguard the quality of scientific research. When a journal receives a manuscript, the editors ask three or more experts in the field for comments. The reviewers’ written assessments may force revisions in a paper or prompt the journal to reject the work altogether. The system, widely adopted by medical journals in the middle of the 20th century, undergirds scientific discourse around the world.

同儕審查本應保障科學研究的品質。當期刊收到稿件時，編輯會徵求三位或三位以上該領域專家的意見。審查者的書面評估可強制原作者對論文進行修改，或促使期刊拒絕發表該作品。這個在20世紀中葉獲醫學期刊廣泛採用的制度，從基礎上鞏固了世界各地的科學論述。

“The problem with trust is that it’s too easy to lose and too hard to get back,” said Dr. Jerome Kassirer, a former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, which published one of the retracted papers in early May. “These are big blunders.”

新英格蘭醫學期刊前主編傑洛米‧卡希爾博士說：「信任的問題在於，失去太容易，恢復太困難。這些都是重大錯誤。」該期刊五月初刊登了遭撤下的兩篇論文之一。

If outside scientists detected problems that weren’t identified by the peer reviewers, then the journals failed, he said. Like hundreds of other researchers, Kassirer called on the editors to publish full explanations of what happened.

他表示，若讓外部科學家發現同儕審查者未發現的問題，這些期刊就失職了。卡希爾跟其他數百位研究人員一樣，呼籲編輯們對事件原委發表完整的解釋。

In interviews with The New York Times, Dr. Richard Horton, the editor-in-chief of The Lancet, and Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the NEJM, said that the studies should never have appeared in their journals but insisted that the review process was still working.

在接受紐約時報採訪時，刺胳針主編里查德‧何頓博士跟新英格蘭醫學期刊主編艾瑞克‧魯賓博士均表示，這些研究報告根本不應出現在他們的期刊上，但堅稱審查程序仍然有其作用。

“We shouldn’t have published this,” Rubin said of the study appearing in the NEJM. “We should have had reviewers who would recognize the problem.”

魯賓談到出現在新英格蘭醫學期刊上的研究報告時說：「我們不該發表的。我們應該找到能發現問題的審查者。」

Horton called the paper retracted by his journal a “fabrication” and “a monumental fraud.” But peer review was never intended to detect outright deceit, he said, and anyone who thinks otherwise has “a fundamental misunderstanding of what peer review is.”

何頓以「捏造」與「重大欺詐」形容被他的期刊撤下的論文，但他表示，同儕審查從來就不是為了發現徹頭徹尾的欺騙行為，任何不以為然的人都「對同儕審查的本質存有根本上的誤解」。

“If you have an author who deliberately tries to mislead, it’s surprisingly easy for them to do so,” he said.

他說：「作者要是存心誤導讀者，要得逞不費吹灰之力。」

In addition, the editors said, there is an urgent need to rapidly publish new findings to improve treatments for desperately ill coronavirus patients. Since the pandemic began, The Lancet is receiving three times the usual number of papers for consideration, Horton said. And the NEJM has fielded as many as 200 submissions in a day, including essays, according to Rubin.

此外，兩位主編還表示，迅速發表新發現以改善對新冠重症患者的治療，需求殷切。何頓說，自這場全球大疫情爆發以來，刺胳針所收到的投稿論文數量是平常的三倍。魯賓也表示，新英格蘭醫學期刊一天內收到的稿件就多達200份，包括論文在內。

文／Roni Caryn Rabin 譯／陳韋廷、核稿／樂慧生

