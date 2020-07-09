影／【一分鐘英語】都是「也」 also、as well、too到底差在哪？

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

希老師常常收到學生的問題：as well、also、too 都是「也」的意思，到底差在哪呢？今天就用一分鐘的時間來學習三個字的差別吧！

看完後，你是不是也更加了解 also、as well 跟 too 的用法差別了呢？如果還是有點不清楚或記憶不深的話沒關係，小編來幫大家整理一下，幫助各位進一步了解這幾個字的差異和使用時機。

首先，also、as well、too 都有「也」的意思，大致有以下區別：

also 用在句中或句首，較常用於書面文本

Also 相較之下比較正式，常用於書面文本，一般放在句中或句首。放句中時常置於 be 動詞及助動詞後、一般動詞前。例如：

The guidebook has been published and is also available for download online.（這本指南已經出版，也可以在網路上下載。）→ also 出現在 be 動詞後面

He is a famous pop singer who also writes poems and plays.（他是位知名流行歌手，也寫詩和劇本。）→ also 出現在一般動詞前

Frank Benjamin is the founder and also CEO of this company.（Frank Benjamin 是這間公司的創辦人，也是總裁。）

此外，also 也可以放在句首用以加強語氣。所以如果有句子是：

This documentary has gained wide attention and has also won several international awards.（這部紀錄片不只備受關注，也贏得一些國際獎項。）

我們也可以將 also 移到句首來加強語氣，寫成：

= This documentary has gained wide attention. Also, it has won several international awards.（這部紀錄片備受關注。此外，它也贏得一些國際獎項。）

as well 跟 too 通常用在句尾，而美式英文口語中更常用 too

As well 和 too 一般則用在句尾。在美式英文中，as well 又比 too 來得正式，一般口語中更習慣也更常用 too，但在英式英文中則沒有這個差別。我們來實際看幾個例子比較一下：

He’s a talented actor and also a popular columnist.（他是位才華洋溢的演員，也是位人氣專欄作家。）→ also 放句中；較常用於書面

也可以用 too 和 as well 改寫成：

= He’s a talented actor and a popular columnist too. → too 放句尾；口語常用

= He’s a talented actor and a popular columnist as well. → as well 放句尾；在美式英文中，as well 比 too 來得正式，口語上沒有 too 來得常用；在英式英文中則都常用。

He played the electric guitar and also drums.（他彈電吉他也打鼓。）→ also 放句中；較常用於書面

也可以用 too 和 as well 改寫成：

= He played the electric guitar and drums too. → too 放句尾；口語常用

= He played the electric guitar and drums as well. → as well 放句尾；在美式英文中，as well 比 too 來得正式，口語上沒有 too 來得常用；在英式英文中則都常用

在今天的專欄中，我們比較了 also、as well、too 這三個可以用來表示「也」的字詞，好好記住這幾個字的差別和使用時機，日後實際要用時就不會手忙腳亂囉！

