紐時賞析／以色列軍隊帶頭征服新目標：新冠肺炎

Israeli Army's Idea Lab Aims at a New Target: Saving Lives

以色列軍隊帶頭征服新目標：新冠肺炎

The Israeli Defense Ministry's research-and-development arm is best known for pioneering cutting-edge ways to kill people and blow things up, with stealth tanks and sniper drones among its more lethal recent projects.

以色列國防部旗下的研究與開發部門，一向以開創殺人和炸毀物體的最先進方式而廣為人知，匿蹤戰車和無人狙擊機就是它近期開發計畫中更具殺傷力的兩項產品。

But its latest mission is lifesaving. Since March, it has been spearheading a sprawling, high-speed effort to unleash some of the country's most advanced technologies against an enemy of another kind: COVID-19.

然而這個機構最新的任務卻是拯救生命。自3月以來，該單位已帶頭以高速展開一項包容廣泛的行動，整合動員這個國家一些最先進的科技，共同對抗另一種敵人：新冠病毒。

The national undertaking is for the first time linking up major hospitals and research institutes with Israel's vaunted high-tech sector and its military-industrial behemoths: Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the companies behind Israel's arsenals of unmanned vehicles, missiles and souped-up fighter jets.

這項全國性的工作，是以色列第一次把各主要醫院和研究機構，與以色列深以為傲的高科技業者及軍事工業巨獸連結起來：後二者包括埃爾比特系統公司、以色列航太工業、拉斐爾先進防禦系統，這些公司正是以色列無人載具，飛彈和更先進戰機等武器背後的研發者。

Red tape, institutional rivalries and cronyism can stand in the way of a unified, rapid response to a crisis. But Israel quickly set up a national task force and dozens of teams with hundreds of scientists, engineers, doctors, executives, government officials and military officers all working toward the same goals.

官僚作風、機構對立和用人唯親，都可能成為面對危機時團結一致迅速反應的障礙，然而以色列很快就設立了一個全國性專責指導單位，以及數十個團隊，納入數百名科學家、工程師、醫師、高階主管、政府官員及軍官，大家全朝著同一目標努力。

“In Israel, if there is a mission that has to be done, it's like a war,” said Brig. Gen. Dani Gold, who is leading the charge. “Everybody drops what they're doing, tunes into the mission and works on the mission with a lot of energy and creativity.”

「在以色列，遇到非完成不可的任務，就會當成作戰。」領導這項任務的達尼．高德准將說。「每個人都放下手邊的事，轉而投入這項任務，並以大量活力及創意致力於這任務。」

Gold, known as the father of the Iron Dome anti-missile system, leads the Directorate of Defense Research and Development, Israel's version of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA.

高德享有鐵幕反飛彈系統之父的令譽，他領導國防研究發展局，即以色列版的美國「國防先進研究計畫署」（DARPA）。

While DARPA gave the world the internet and GPS, its Israeli counterpart has not had a similar impact on civilian life. Its work on the coronavirus, officials say, could be a start.

DARPA讓世人得以享有網際網路及全球定位系統，以色列國防研發局卻尚未對平民生活產生類似影響。官員說，關於新冠病毒的工作可能會是個開始。

While Israel has fared relatively well against the virus so far, if a second wave overwhelms the health system, a command-and-control system being developed by the military is expected to link all the country's hospitals, allowing officials to shift people and equipment where they are needed most, said Col. Talya Gazit, a reservist who was reactivated to lead the effort.

接受動員徵召並領導任務的後備軍官塔雅．賈吉特上校說，以色列目前為止對抗病毒表垷不惡，但是如果第二波疫情讓醫療系統無力招架，軍方正在開發的指揮與管制系統料可連結全國所有醫院，允許官員把人員和設備調往最需要的地方。

Beginning with Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, in the north, the project is linking systems containing patients’ clinical information, data on hospital staff and logistical and inventory systems with forecasting tools. “This will be the first time Israel can see the situation at once in all the hospitals in the country,” Gazit said.

從北部納哈里亞的加利利醫學中心開始，這項計畫以預測工具連接含有病患醫療資訊的系統，醫院職員的資料，物流及倉儲系統。「這將是以色列首次能夠立刻檢視全國所有醫院的狀況。」賈吉特說。

文／David M. Halbfinger 譯／莊蕙嘉 核稿／樂慧生