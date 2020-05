會考生活英語／【交通篇】 搭乘捷運環狀線

★單字

1. steak [stek] n. 牛排、肉排(國中基本1200字) 2. circle [ˋsɝkl] n. 圓形、圓圈(國中基本1200字)

★實用字詞

1. steakhouse牛排館 2. circular 圓形的、環狀的;Circular Line(捷運)環狀線 3. count me in 把我算在內、算我一份

Jack, Zoe and Irene plan to take the MRT Circular Line to dinner.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳計畫搭乘捷運環狀線去吃晚餐。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

We are going to/a great steakhouse/in Xindian.

我們將要去/一家很棒的牛排館/在新店。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

It will take only 15 minutes to get there.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. Where are they going for dinner?

(A) A coffee shop

(B) A steakhouse

(C) A supermarket

2. Where is the restaurant?

(A) Very close to their office

(B) A little far away from their office

(C) In the central area of the city

3. How will they get there?

(A) By train

(B) By bus

(C) By MRT

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

It will take/only 15 minutes/to get there.

它將需要花費/僅僅15分鐘/到達哪裡。

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)