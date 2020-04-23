快訊

影／歷代級「洗手歌」！10 首超夯流行歌翻唱 你聽過幾首？

聯合新聞網 / 希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

超有才的歌手兼 YouTuber Peter Hollens 改編了十首超夯流行歌，改寫成幽默的防疫洗手歌，這些夯曲你聽過幾首呢？防疫期間記得待在家、勤洗手！

這首防疫歌曲不僅創意十足，裡頭也提到一些防疫期間我們應該落實的衛生習慣，像是洗手、打噴嚏要遮住...等。防疫期間時常會聽到的衛生宣導你知道英文該怎麼說嗎？今天就跟著希平方一起來認識一下吧！

Wear a mask. 戴口罩。

戴口罩的「戴」跟戴帽子的「戴」一樣，英文都是用 wear 這個動詞喔。例如：

Wear a mask when using public transportation.（搭乘大眾運輸工具時請戴口罩。）

Take / Check your temperature. 測量 / 檢查體溫。

「測量」體溫、「檢查」體溫習慣搭配的動詞是 take 和 check 喔！例如：

We need to check your temperature before we let you in.（在我們讓你進去之前，我們需要先檢查你的體溫。）

Keep a safe distance. 保持安全距離。

Keep a safe distance of 1.5 meters when possible.（可能的時候，請保持 1.5 公尺的安全距離。）

其他類似說法還有像是：

◎ Avoid close contact. 避免近距離接觸。

◎ Put some distance between yourself and other people. 讓自己和他人之間保持距離。

另外，指揮中心經常提醒民眾要「保持社交安全距離」，這種措施的英文則是 social distancing，其中 distancing 是從動詞 distance（保持距離）變化而來。例如：

The government reiterated the importance of social distancing.（政府重申保持社交安全距離的重要性。）

Cover / Catch your cough and sneeze. 咳嗽 / 打噴嚏時要遮住。

也可以在後面補充 with a tissue（用衛生紙）或 in / into your elbow（用手肘）。例如：

Cover your cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.（咳嗽、打噴嚏時要用手肘遮住，而不是用手。）

其他類似說法還有像是：

◎ Cover your mouth and nose. 遮住口鼻。

◎ Cough and sneeze into your elbow. 咳嗽、打噴嚏時要用手肘遮住。

◎ Cough and sneeze into a tissue or your sleeve. 咳嗽、打噴嚏時要用衛生紙或袖子遮住。

◎ Practice proper coughing and sneezing etiquette. 要有良好的咳嗽和打噴嚏禮儀。

Avoid touching your face. 避免觸碰自己的臉。

Avoid touching your face to reduce the spread of coronavirus.（避免觸碰自己的臉，以減少冠狀病毒的傳播。）

或者也可以說：

◎ Don’t touch your face. 不要觸碰自己的臉。

◎ Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth. 不要觸碰你的眼睛、鼻子或嘴巴。

◎ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. 避免觸碰眼睛、口鼻。

Wash your hands. 洗手。

Don’t forget to wash your hands, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.（別忘了洗手，特別是在擤鼻涕、咳嗽或打噴嚏之後。）

其他常見的洗手相關宣導還有像是：

◎ Wash your hands often / regularly / frequently. 勤洗手。

◎ Wash your hands with soap and water. 請用肥皂和水洗手。

◎ Wash your hands for 20 seconds. 請洗手 20 秒。

Before eating, wash your hands with soap and water for about 20 seconds.（吃東西之前，要先用肥皂和水洗手 20 秒。）

這些衛生習慣的英文都記起來了嗎？防疫期間除了要 wear a mask、wash your hands often，也別忘了要盡量 keep a safe distance，保護自己也保護他人喔！

衛生紙 咳嗽

影／【一分鐘英語】each跟every 到底差在哪？

許多學英文的人常常會被意思相似的單字搞得頭很痛，好比說 every 和 each 這兩個單字，我們趕快來看看這兩個字要怎麼區分吧！

哲學製造的問題比答案多嗎？從「樂透悖論」談問題的價值

有些人對哲學的質疑是，哲學很少解決問題，反而常常製造更多問題。這個質疑不容易反駁，因為對哲學研究來說，有時候「製造問題」反而是取得學術進展的方式。在這篇文章，我以「樂透悖論」作為例子，試圖說明為什麼「製造問題」不見得是問題。

國際小學堂／百年血漿療法 對抗新冠有一套

路透報導，美國醫院正在嘗試用新冠肺炎康復者捐出的血漿，治療新冠肺炎患者。

影／學防疫期間流行詞 「WFH」是什麼意思？

以罵髒話聞名的演員山繆傑克森最近以視訊的方式登上《吉米夜現場》，朗讀了一首關於防疫的詩，呼籲大家這段時間要好好待在家裡。趕快來欣賞一下他迷人的嗓音吧！

影／你的護照有多強大 哪國護照最好用？

哪一國的護照最好用呢？這其實取決於持有者能免簽證前往的國家數量喔！除此之外，護照的顏色也代表著不同的國家身分、國際關係，一起來看看小小一本護照傳達的各種訊息吧。

寫作教室／用「運算思維」 學邏輯思考提升寫作力

現代科技已經融入日常生活中，開車少不了Google 地圖導航，Netflix（網飛）會因你的喜好而推薦不同的網路串流影片，手機APP點餐後 Uber Eats 或Foodpanda則把將美食會送到你家門口。這些平台所依靠著演算法和程式設計來服務大眾，其最根本的能力就是科技領域強調的「運算思維」，運算思維是指「運用運算工具的思維能力」。

紐時賞析／手機不通、沒無線網路的童年 不在社群媒體訊息轟炸下長大

Viral dance memes and dance challenges on TikTok largely bypass Green Bank, West Virginia. So do viral sensations like augmented reality filters on Snapchat and Instagram.

紐時賞析／為何帝王斑蝶愈來愈少？

Western monarch butterflies spend their winters in Pismo Beach and other sites on the central California coast. A few months later, they breed in the Central Valley and as far north and east as Idaho.

數感實驗室／計算機科學巨人：戴克斯特拉（中）

上周我們介紹了戴克斯特拉教授進入計算機科學領域的緣由。當他決定不再研究理論物理後，他進入阿姆斯特丹大學攻讀資工博士學位，正式走上計算機科學這條路。這個領域的朋友絕對對他不陌生，沒錯，鼎鼎大名的Dijkstra演算法正是以他命名的演算法。他在程式設計、演算法等領域中提出許多創新概念，對計算機科學有著巨大的影響，戴克斯特拉的諸多貢獻，讓他在1972年獲得了有計算機科學界諾貝爾獎之稱的圖靈獎（ACM Turing Award）。

比一比 台灣識字率贏大陸輸北韓

台灣識字率逐年穩定上升，歸功於國民義務教育及性別平等宣導。但聯合國教科文組織（UNESCO）指出，儘管全球在過去的50年中識字率一直在穩步上升，全世界仍然有7.5億的文盲成年人，其中大多數為女性。

台灣文盲 10年減19萬人

隨著教育制度的變革與普及化，國人識字率逐年提升，根據內政部統計，2019年我國年滿15歲以上人口，識字率達98.96%，續呈增勢。其中，女性識字率也從十年前的96.33%，累計增加1.8個百分點，與男性識字率差距逐年縮小。

