影／歷代級「洗手歌」！10 首超夯流行歌翻唱 你聽過幾首？
（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）
超有才的歌手兼 YouTuber Peter Hollens 改編了十首超夯流行歌，改寫成幽默的防疫洗手歌，這些夯曲你聽過幾首呢？防疫期間記得待在家、勤洗手！
這首防疫歌曲不僅創意十足，裡頭也提到一些防疫期間我們應該落實的衛生習慣，像是洗手、打噴嚏要遮住...等。防疫期間時常會聽到的衛生宣導你知道英文該怎麼說嗎？今天就跟著希平方一起來認識一下吧！
Wear a mask. 戴口罩。
戴口罩的「戴」跟戴帽子的「戴」一樣，英文都是用 wear 這個動詞喔。例如：
Wear a mask when using public transportation.（搭乘大眾運輸工具時請戴口罩。）
Take / Check your temperature. 測量 / 檢查體溫。
「測量」體溫、「檢查」體溫習慣搭配的動詞是 take 和 check 喔！例如：
We need to check your temperature before we let you in.（在我們讓你進去之前，我們需要先檢查你的體溫。）
Keep a safe distance. 保持安全距離。
Keep a safe distance of 1.5 meters when possible.（可能的時候，請保持 1.5 公尺的安全距離。）
其他類似說法還有像是：
◎ Avoid close contact. 避免近距離接觸。
◎ Put some distance between yourself and other people. 讓自己和他人之間保持距離。
另外，指揮中心經常提醒民眾要「保持社交安全距離」，這種措施的英文則是 social distancing，其中 distancing 是從動詞 distance（保持距離）變化而來。例如：
The government reiterated the importance of social distancing.（政府重申保持社交安全距離的重要性。）
Cover / Catch your cough and sneeze. 咳嗽 / 打噴嚏時要遮住。
也可以在後面補充 with a tissue（用衛生紙）或 in / into your elbow（用手肘）。例如：
Cover your cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.（咳嗽、打噴嚏時要用手肘遮住，而不是用手。）
其他類似說法還有像是：
◎ Cover your mouth and nose. 遮住口鼻。
◎ Cough and sneeze into your elbow. 咳嗽、打噴嚏時要用手肘遮住。
◎ Cough and sneeze into a tissue or your sleeve. 咳嗽、打噴嚏時要用衛生紙或袖子遮住。
◎ Practice proper coughing and sneezing etiquette. 要有良好的咳嗽和打噴嚏禮儀。
Avoid touching your face. 避免觸碰自己的臉。
Avoid touching your face to reduce the spread of coronavirus.（避免觸碰自己的臉，以減少冠狀病毒的傳播。）
或者也可以說：
◎ Don’t touch your face. 不要觸碰自己的臉。
◎ Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth. 不要觸碰你的眼睛、鼻子或嘴巴。
◎ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. 避免觸碰眼睛、口鼻。
Wash your hands. 洗手。
Don’t forget to wash your hands, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.（別忘了洗手，特別是在擤鼻涕、咳嗽或打噴嚏之後。）
其他常見的洗手相關宣導還有像是：
◎ Wash your hands often / regularly / frequently. 勤洗手。
◎ Wash your hands with soap and water. 請用肥皂和水洗手。
◎ Wash your hands for 20 seconds. 請洗手 20 秒。
Before eating, wash your hands with soap and water for about 20 seconds.（吃東西之前，要先用肥皂和水洗手 20 秒。）
這些衛生習慣的英文都記起來了嗎？防疫期間除了要 wear a mask、wash your hands often，也別忘了要盡量 keep a safe distance，保護自己也保護他人喔！
延伸閱讀
延伸閱讀
熱門新聞
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言