會考生活英語／【生活篇】 週末活動調查

★ 單字

1. drama [ˋdrɑmə] n. 戲劇（國中挑戰800字） 2. single [ˋsɪŋg!] adj. 單身的（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. survey 調查；訪查 2. mobile gaming/nap/sports 手機遊戲／小睡／運動 3. hang out with friends 和朋友出去玩

Here’s a survey about what people do on the weekend.

以下是一項針對人們週末活動的調查。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

What do you usually do／on the weekend?

你通常做什麼／在週末？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

200 men and 200 women taking the survey are all single.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What do most men do on the weekend?

(A) They play games on their cellphones.

(B) They hang out with friends.

(C) They go to a movie.

2. How many people play sports?

(A) 54

(B) 50

(C) 104

3. What do we know from the survey?

(A) Both men and women like to take a nap.

(B) Many single women like watching TV.

(C) Some married women do housework.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

200 men and 200 women／taking the survey／are all single.

兩百位男性和兩百位女性／參與調查／全是單身。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)