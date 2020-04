會考生活英語／【生活篇】 週末活動調查

★ 單字

1. drama [ˋdrɑmə] n. 戲劇(國中挑戰800字) 2. single [ˋsɪŋg!] adj. 單身的(國中挑戰800字)

★ 實用字詞

1. survey 調查;訪查 2. mobile gaming/nap/sports 手機遊戲/小睡/運動 3. hang out with friends 和朋友出去玩

Here’s a survey about what people do on the weekend.

以下是一項針對人們週末活動的調查。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

What do you usually do/on the weekend?

你通常做什麼/在週末?

200 men and 200 women taking the survey are all single.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. What do most men do on the weekend?

(A) They play games on their cellphones.

(B) They hang out with friends.

(C) They go to a movie.

2. How many people play sports?

(A) 54

(B) 50

(C) 104

3. What do we know from the survey?

(A) Both men and women like to take a nap.

(B) Many single women like watching TV.

(C) Some married women do housework.

解答:

200 men and 200 women/taking the survey/are all single.

兩百位男性和兩百位女性/參與調查/全是單身。

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)