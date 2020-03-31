快訊

會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 清明連假

聯合新聞網 / 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

1. weekend [ˋwikˋɛnd] n. 周末（國中基本1200字）

2. sweep [swip] n. 掃地、掃除、打掃（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. fall on 適逢（某日）、落在…之上

2. can’t wait for 等不及了、迫不及待

3. Children’s Day 兒童節；Tomb Sweeping Day 清明節、掃墓節

Jack, Zoe and Irene are planning for the 4-day long weekend.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在計畫著4天的周末連假

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I can’t wait for／the 4-day／long weekend.

我等不及／4天的／周末連假了。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I’ll go to Tainan to sweep my ancestors’ tombs.

考題練習：多益普及＋國中會考題型

1. What falls on April 4?

(A) Children’s Day

(B) Tomb Sweeping Day

(C) Both

2. How long is the long weekend?

(A) 3 days

(B) 4 days

(C) 5 days

3. Why can’t Zoe go to a movie?

(A) She’s going to Tainan

(B) She’s going to Taipei

(C) She’s going to school

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I’ll go to Tainan／to sweep／my ancestors’ tombs.

我將前往台南／去打掃／祖先們的墳墓。

考題練習：多益普及＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)

考題 連假 會考 國中會考生活英語

