會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 清明連假
★單字
1. weekend [ˋwikˋɛnd] n. 周末（國中基本1200字）
2. sweep [swip] n. 掃地、掃除、打掃（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. fall on 適逢（某日）、落在…之上
2. can’t wait for 等不及了、迫不及待
3. Children’s Day 兒童節；Tomb Sweeping Day 清明節、掃墓節
Jack, Zoe and Irene are planning for the 4-day long weekend.
杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在計畫著4天的周末連假。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
I can’t wait for／the 4-day／long weekend.
我等不及／4天的／周末連假了。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
I’ll go to Tainan to sweep my ancestors’ tombs.
考題練習：多益普及＋國中會考題型
1. What falls on April 4?
(A) Children’s Day
(B) Tomb Sweeping Day
(C) Both
2. How long is the long weekend?
(A) 3 days
(B) 4 days
(C) 5 days
3. Why can’t Zoe go to a movie?
(A) She’s going to Tainan
(B) She’s going to Taipei
(C) She’s going to school
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
I’ll go to Tainan／to sweep／my ancestors’ tombs.
我將前往台南／去打掃／祖先們的墳墓。
考題練習：多益普及＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)
