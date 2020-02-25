會考生活英語／【校園篇】 科學雜誌
★ 單字
1. extra [ˋɛkstrə] adj. 額外的（國中挑戰800字）
2. earth [ɝθ] n. 地球（國中基本1200字）
★ 實用字詞
1. leap year / tropical year / common year 閏年／回歸年／平年
2. keep pace with… 和……齊步；跟上……
3. on the other hand 表「另一方面」，用於「對比」情況。
An article in a science magazine talks about a leap year.
一篇科學雜誌文章談論關於閏年的主題。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
An extra day is added to make our calendar year keep pace with a “tropical year.”
額外的一天被加入／好讓我們的日曆計年／和「回歸年」一致。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
It’s the time, about 365.24 days, that the earth takes to go around the sun.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. How often does a leap year happen?
(A) Every year
(B) Every February
(C) Every four years
2. What is NOT true about a leap year?
(A) A leap year has 365 days.
(B) There are 29 days in February.
(C) The year of 2020 is a leap year.
3. Which is the shortest?
(A) A leap year
(B) A tropical year
(C) A common year
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
It’s the time, about 365.24 days, that the earth takes to go around the sun.
它是大約365.24天的時間／地球花費／來繞行太陽一圈。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (C)
熱門新聞
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言