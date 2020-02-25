會考生活英語／【校園篇】 科學雜誌

快訊

聯合新聞網 / 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. extra [ˋɛkstrə] adj. 額外的（國中挑戰800字）

2. earth [ɝθ] n. 地球（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. leap year / tropical year / common year 閏年／回歸年／平年

2. keep pace with… 和……齊步；跟上……

3. on the other hand 表「另一方面」，用於「對比」情況。

An article in a science magazine talks about a leap year.

一篇科學雜誌文章談論關於閏年的主題。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

An extra day is added to make our calendar year keep pace with a “tropical year.”

額外的一天被加入／好讓我們的日曆計年／和「回歸年」一致。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It’s the time, about 365.24 days, that the earth takes to go around the sun.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How often does a leap year happen?

(A) Every year

(B) Every February

(C) Every four years

2. What is NOT true about a leap year?

(A) A leap year has 365 days.

(B) There are 29 days in February.

(C) The year of 2020 is a leap year.

3. Which is the shortest?

(A) A leap year

(B) A tropical year

(C) A common year

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It’s the time, about 365.24 days, that the earth takes to go around the sun.

它是大約365.24天的時間／地球花費／來繞行太陽一圈。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (C)

考題 多益 會考 國中會考生活英語

