影／全世界關注 澳洲大火是怎麼發生的？

2020-01-22 16:30希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

近期澳洲延燒不斷的野火引起了全世界的關注，也讓政府和大眾不得不面對逐年加劇的氣候變遷問題。就讓我們花個一分半鐘的時間，了解一下澳洲野火的狀況和成因吧！

看完後，有沒有更了解澳洲野火的嚴重程度呢？在影片最後，旁白用了 the worst is yet to come 這個片語結尾，這是什麼意思呢？今天就讓我們來學學幾個和 worst 有關的實用片語吧！

◎ the worst is yet to come

影片中提到的這個片語意思是「最壞的事情尚未發生」，用來表示或預測未來的狀況可能會更嚴重，舉個例子：

The flu season hits the country hard, but the worst is yet to come.（這個國家爆發嚴重的流感季，但更糟的還在後頭。）

◎ if worst comes to worst

這個片語的意思是「如果最糟的狀況發生」，是一種假設語氣的應用，也可以將第一個 worst 換成 worse，變成 if worse comes to worst，是同樣的意思。舉個例子：

Even if worst / worse comes to worst and it rains on our field trip, we'll make the best of it.（即使最糟的情況發生，校外教學時下雨了，我們還是會好好享受這趟旅程。）

◎ worst-case scenario

Scenario 的意思是「可能發生的事態、場景」，所以這個片語就是指「最糟的情況、最壞的可能」，帶有假設的意味，舉個例子：

In the worst-case scenario, the couple might lose a third of their personal net worth.（在最糟的情況下，這對夫婦可能會損失三分之一的資產淨值。）

◎ be one’s own worst enemy

Enemy 的意思是「敵人、仇敵」，所以說某人是自己最大的敵人就是指某人「自討苦吃、自找麻煩」，舉個例子：

Kacey is her own worst enemy, as she always ruins her relationship when it’s going well.（Kacey 老是自討苦吃，因為每當她的戀情順利時，她總是搞砸一切。）

◎ fear the worst

這個片語也和字面意思相當接近，意思是「擔心最糟糕的狀況發生」，舉個例子：

She hoped her missing son would be found safe and sound, but she still feared the worst.（她希望她失蹤的兒子能安然無恙地被找到，但她仍擔心最糟的狀況會發生。）

◎ at worst

這個片語的意思是「充其量、往壞處想」，通常用來指最壞的狀況也只不過如此，舉個例子：

Although I didn’t study much for the exam, I would probably score 70 percent at worst.（雖然我考試沒什麼準備，但我最差大概還是能得個 70 分。）

◎ at one’s worst

雖然和 at worst 只差一個字，這個片語卻是指「某人最差的狀態、最糟的一面」，舉個例子：

I am at my worst when I just get up in the morning; I can’t think straight.（我剛起床時狀態最差；無法好好思考。）

光是一個單字 worst 就有這麼多相關的片語，有沒有覺得英文很有趣呢？別忘了也要將這些片語活用在口說和寫作中喔！

澳洲野火氣候變遷

