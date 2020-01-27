影／想要成功追到心儀的對象 千萬別做這七件事情！

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

追不到自己喜歡的人，常常不是外表的問題，你的行為其實也會造成很大的影響喔！今天的影片就告訴你，如果想要追到心儀的人，這七件事情一定要避免！

想追到心儀的人，除了影片中提到要避免的事情，也要盡可能給對方留下好印象。你知道「給某人留下印象」英文怎麼說嗎？「好印象、壞印象、深刻印象」的英文又是什麼？今天就跟著希平方一起來一探究竟吧！

impression 的搭配詞

首先，impression 有幾個常搭配的形容詞，像是：

● good / positive / favorable impression 好 / 正面 / 良好的印象

● bad / negative / unfavorable impression 壞 / 負面 / 不好的印象

● wrong / false impression 錯誤印象

● clear / vivid / vague impression清晰 / 鮮明 / 模糊的印象

● strong / deep / lasting impression 強烈 / 深刻 / 不可磨滅的印象

● first impression 第一印象

來看幾個例子：

It’s not always easy to correct a false impression.（要修正錯誤印象並不總是那麼容易。）

I only have a vague impression of this place because my family moved away when I was a kid.（我對這地方只有模糊的印象，因為在我小時候我們家就搬走了。）

You never get a second chance to make a first impression. So don’t screw it up!（你只有一次機會留下第一印象。所以別搞砸了！）

另外，我們常搭配 give、create、make、leave...等動詞來表示「給予、創造、留下...印象」，而如果要加上「給誰」留下或帶來印象的話，則會在後面加上 on someone。例如：

He gives us the impression that nothing can beat him.（他給了我們一種沒有任何事情能擊敗他的印象。）

Dress properly to the workplace, or you might create the impression that you don’t care about your job.（上班穿的衣服要得體，不然可能會給人一種你不在乎工作的印象。）

It’s important to make a favorable impression in the mind of customers.（在顧客心中創造良好印象是很重要的。）

Janice left a strong impression on me when I first met her.（我第一次見到 Janice 時，她給我留下了深刻印象。）

impression 相關片語

◎ make an impression (on someone)

要表示「留下...印象、創造出...印象」，我們可以讓 impression 搭配動詞 make。但其實 make an impression 本身也是一個片語，意思是 to cause someone to notice and admire you （讓某人注意到並欣賞你），也就是「給某人留下好印象」的意思囉。例如：

If you really want to make an impression on someone you like, stop using those cheesy pickup lines.（如果你真想在心儀對象的心中留下美好印象，別再用那些油條的搭訕用語了。）

◎ first impressions count 第一印象很重要

其中，count 是動詞「重要、要緊」的意思。來看個例子：

Don’t be late for an interview. Remember that first impressions count.（面試別遲到。記住第一印象是很重要的。）

◎ do an impression of someone

字面意思是「做出對某人的印象」，也就是「模仿他人言行舉止」的意思囉！常是為了逗樂他人而去模仿。例如：

He can do a really good impression of the characters in that movie.（他很會模仿那部電影中的人物角色。）

◎ under the impression that… 以為某件事是真的

字面意思是「在...印象下」，也就是「以為某件事是真的，但其實不是」。例如：

I was under the impression that you didn’t get along with each other.（我之前以為你們不太合得來。）

這些跟 impression 有關的慣用語都記起來了嗎？別忘了在生活中多找機會用用看喔！

